Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale would have to consider his future if David Raya was signed this summer, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ramsdale earned plaudits for his performances during Arsenal's title push last season, but Brown believes his status as the number-one goalkeeper could be thrown into doubt.

Arsenal transfer news - Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya

In one of the more surprising summer transfer stories, Arsenal are exploring a move to sign Brentford goalkeeper Raya this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The story also claims Bayern Munich are pursuing the Spaniard, but would prefer a loan move instead of a permanent transfer.

That isn't said to be off the table for Brentford, who could sanction Raya's short-term departure, should the 27-year-old agree to extending his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

As for Arsenal, it's reported elsewhere that Raya has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal, as the north Londoners look to up the ante in their pursuit.

According to The Evening Standard, Raya is open to a move across London, with the chance to play Champions League football something he cannot turn down.

It's also suggested that Raya has informed Brentford about his desire to leave the club, indicating a transfer could be just around the corner.

However, despite the excitement surrounding Raya's proposed move to Arsenal, it has posed questions about how he'd fit into the squad and what would happen with current first-choice Ramsdale.

What has Paul Brown said about Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya?

When quizzed on how Raya would be used by Mikel Arteta, journalist Brown admitted it was a worry for Ramsdale that Arsenal were chasing after a new shot-stopper.

On the current state of play, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It's interesting, really, that Arsenal would be looking for anyone in that kind of bracket to come in, essentially, as a backup for Ramsdale.

"I think Raya is a brilliant keeper and would put genuine serious pressure on the guy, which I guess is what Arsenal you're looking for, if they pay the sort of money it would take to get him.

"It doesn't feel like a position of massive need and it would be a big outlay for a goalkeeper. It's going to take £30 million to £40 million to sign him and you don't often see Premier League clubs, spending that on a keeper who's just going to sit on the bench.

"So it feels a bit surprising maybe that they're willing to sign someone like that and pay the money for a player who probably isn't going to start for them straight away."

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

Away from the Raya saga, there is still plenty for Arteta and Co. to sort out before the transfer deadline on September 1st.

Mohammed Kudus continues to be linked with an Emirates Stadium switch, but the Gunners are said to be lagging behind London rivals Chelsea in the race to sign him.

Additionally, it's also reported that a fresh move for Romeo Lavia could arrive before the window shuts, despite heavy interest from Liverpool in the Belgian.

As for outgoings, Folarin Balogun is being tipped to leave the club this summer, but any potential suitors have currently been put off by his extortionate £50 million price tag (via Sky Sports).

Whereas, it's also claimed that Matt Turner's short spell at the club could be coming towards an end, if Arsenal are successful in signing Raya.