Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has informed the club's hierarchy about wanting to bolster one key position before next month's deadline, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Arteta has already seen a number of new additions join the Emirates Stadium this summer, with more expected to arrive before September 1st.

Arsenal transfer news

Despite a spending spree of over £200 million so far, Arsenal aren't prepared to shut up shop in the window just yet.

Their next addition looks like being goalkeeper David Raya, who is set to join from London rivals Brentford, as part of a deal which has earned sporting director Edu Gaspar plenty of plaudits.

The Spanish goalkeeper will join on a season-long loan, with Arsenal holding the option to make the move permanent next summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Not only does it mean the Gunners are landing one of the division's best shot-stoppers, it also frees up more room in the transfer kitty for extra signings between now and the end of the window.

And that's exactly what the north London outfit are planning to do.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal's remaining summer business?

When quizzed about the next step for Arsenal in the summer window, transfer insider Jones admitted they were still looking to make additions.

On the current state of play, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The Raya news in terms of the type of deal is an absolutely brilliant bit of business for Arsenal and it leaves the door open now for more recruitment.

“I have maintained throughout this window that Arsenal were going to keep their hopes alive to the end of this window to make an addition right at the end of summer and that still seems open to me because of this.

“I was surprised when exploring the Raya interest because it made no sense to me that they would spend £40million on a goalkeeper - but now with this loan deal it makes all the sense in the world.

“It doesn’t mean they’ve got bundles to now invest in the outfield, but it does mean they still have something.

“An obvious place for Arsenal to bulk up is in the heart of midfield, where they may still lack bite and aggression and I know that Arteta has highlighted to recruitment staff that he wants to make sure they explore options that can deal with physicality in the Premier League as it is something they are likely to deal with from opponents more often now.

“But there is also still a possibility of bringing in someone with flair, someone who adds more depth to the creativity and goal production.

“It’s an exciting time but if you suddenly see headlines suggesting they are going to be spending £50 million or anything like that, treat it with caution.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

While they are looking to make additions to their squad, there is also a feeling that outgoings will be needed in order for Arsenal to balance the books.

Folarin Balogun is a player of interest to both West Ham United and Monaco, with Arsenal believed to be demanding a hefty asking price.

According to a report by The Independent, the capital club are asking for a fee in the region of £40 million for the talented striker's services.

Monaco had put forward a £30 million offer for Balogun earlier in the week, but such an approach was ultimately laughed off by the Gunners.