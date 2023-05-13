Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have spotted a midfield quality in Emile Smith Rowe, says journalist Dean Jones.

One recent report claimed that the English youngster has been training in a deeper position, and Jones thinks his boss could be the "perfect mentor" for him.

Arsenal news — Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe has spent most of his Arsenal career playing as an attacking midfielder and on the left, but it looks like he could be set for a new role at the Emirates.

According to football.london, the 22-year-old has been training as a number eight of late.

Right now, however, you suspect that the only thing Smith Rowe cares about is getting minutes. After all, he's hardly played this season.

As per Transfermarkt, the £33m-rated England international is yet to make a single start in the Premier League.

What has Dean Jones said about Emile Smith Rowe and Mikel Arteta?

With Arteta having been a quality Premier League midfielder during his playing days, Jones thinks he could be a good teacher for Smith Rowe as he tries to adapt to this new role.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Maybe he's spotted something in Smith Rowe here that he feels could be adaptable to that role. And look, Arteta could actually be the perfect mentor for showing him the way in mastering a role like that, so it could be a really interesting little switch."

Can Emile Smith Rowe win his spot in Arsenal's team back?

Arteta has already issued Smith Rowe the challenge. Last month, the Spaniard said (via talkSPORT): "He needs to prove how much he wants to win and how much he’s going to contribute to this team to be better and win.

"And he’s going to have to show that to get in the team. I think we have to manage his load, but for sure he’s in a position where we can throw him in the team at any moment."

However, with Gabriel Martinelli occupying the left flank and the likes of Martin Ødegaard and Granit Xhaka performing in midfield at present, it's not going to be easy for him.

Ultimately, whether Smith Rowe is trying to get into the team's attack or engine room, he faces a hard task.

Had the Arsenal star, who's earning £57,000 a week at the Emirates (via Salary Sport), not have missed the first half of the season with a groin injury, perhaps the campaign would've gone differently for him. Still just 22 years of age, though, he could still have a bright future in north London.