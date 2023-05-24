Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is "quietly confident" that more of his key players will sign new contracts at the Emirates, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Bukayo Saka has just put pen to paper on a fresh deal and there's talk about captain Martin Ødegaard potentially doing the same soon.

Arsenal contract news

Arsenal announced on Tuesday that Saka has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

On his decision to extend his stay in north London, the winger told the Gunners' official website: "I’m just really happy. There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club — look where we are."

He later added: "I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things."

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are planning to open talks with Ødegaard over a new deal. If he signs one, it'll see him follow not only Saka, but also Gabriel Martinelli, who was handed a fresh contract back in February.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Mikel Arteta and Arsenal?

Sheth recently spoke to Arteta and got the impression that more of his key players could commit their futures to Arsenal.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I actually spoke to Mikel Arteta for Sky Sports News yesterday and put it to him, 'Look, great news about Saka, are you expecting even more good news with some of your other top players?' And I think he's quietly confident that the players that he wants to keep and extend contracts for, they will end up staying at Arsenal."

Should Arsenal's key players be committing their futures to the club?

There's no reason for them not to right now. The project in the red half of north London looks like a good one.

The Gunners were able to challenge for the Premier League title this season and have qualified for the Champions League.

As long as Arteta remains at the helm, with the 41-year-old appearing to be the right man for the job, and Arsenal keep investing in their squad, they should continue to be one of the stronger teams in England.