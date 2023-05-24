Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is likely to leave the Emirates this summer if the Gunners' valuation for him is met, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old is no longer the north London club's first-choice left-back and has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Arsenal transfer news — Kieran Tierney

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are "one to watch" in the race for Tierney.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies, who've just qualified for the Champions League, and Manchester City, are both interested in the Scotsman.

However, the same outlet states that it's the former who are in pole position to sign Tierney this summer.

He's made just six starts in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt, so talk of an Emirates exit is hardly a surprise. Arsenal bought the former Celtic star for £25m back in 2019 (via BBC Sport).

What has Dean Jones said about Kieran Tierney and Arsenal?

Speaking after Tierney's latest omission from Mikel Arteta's team, Jones said to GIVEMESPORT: "He just doesn't fit the role that they want for that position. Perhaps, in hindsight, that was a mistake not to at least just play him for that fixture [versus Nottingham Forest].

"But overall, I think we've learned that Arteta has a clear vision for what he wants in that area of the field and it's not Tierney. So it's a case, really, of deciding exactly what his valuation is going to be in the market, and if somebody meets that, then I think he'll move on."

What is Kieran Tierney's valuation likely to be?

Back in March, writing for CaughtOffside, Jacobs stated that Arsenal could ask for up to £40m for Tierney, which is understandable.

He's an experienced Premier League left-back who's played in the Champions League, while the Gunners will want to make a profit on him.

Whether Newcastle will be willing to spend £40m on the Scotland international remains to be seen, but he probably does need to leave the Emirates in the next transfer window.

Tierney has too much to offer to be a bench player. His game time could also decrease even further if Arsenal manage to land João Cancelo.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are keen on signing the former Juventus man, though they fear City won't sell to them following this season's title race between the two sides.