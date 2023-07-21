Arsenal could allow a young talent to leave the Emirates Stadium as he bids to secure regular football elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed an excellent start to the summer transfer window as the Gunners aim to challenge for the Premier League title again this season.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

Having secured the additions of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Arsenal could be forced to sanction some outgoings if they want to further strengthen their squad.

Granit Xhaka has made way for £21.4m, joining Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen as the 30-year-old bids farewell to the Emirates Stadium after seven years in north London.

Meanwhile, Pablo Mari’s sale to Serie A outfit Monza has bagged the Gunners £6m, after the Brazilian spent the last campaign with the Italian outfit before triggering a clause to make the switch permanent.

And versatile full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been released at the end of his contract with the club, having been sent out on loan in the last few seasons, most recently enduring a difficult spell with Southampton as the Saints finished bottom of the Premier League last term.

Arsenal could yet sanction further sales this summer, with young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo missing the club’s pre-season tour to the United States as he nears a permanent exit, as per Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak.

Meanwhile, Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the 6 foot 6 talent may leave Arsenal this summer after his agents had a “very honest” conversation with the club.

And the Italian journalist claims the best thing for Okonkwo, once dubbed a “hero” by journalist Josh Holland, would be to secure a permanent move elsewhere in a bid to become a first-choice goalkeeper.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Okonkwo?

Speaking about the future of Okonkwo, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “They extended the contract of Ramsdale. The best thing is probably for the player to secure a permanent transfer elsewhere. This is the situation.

“So, let's see where, but I think he is going to leave the club on a permanent deal in the next few days or weeks because this is the idea of the player, and Arsenal have accepted that.”

What next for Arsenal this summer?

With departures on the agenda at the Emirates, sporting director Edu Gaspar and Arteta may have identified individuals who could be shown the door at Arsenal during the transfer window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that midfielder Thomas Partey is unlikely to remain at Arsenal beyond the current market.

The journalist has suggested the Gunners must get a deal for the Ghana international sorted imminently as their squad begins to take shape.

Meanwhile, reporter Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta could turn his attention away from prying Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia to north London and look to sign Gremio star Bitello, who could be a cheaper alternative.

After a productive opening month of the transfer window, Arsenal will feel equipped for the beginning of the Premier League campaign next month.

However, outgoings must now be a necessity for the club to balance the books.