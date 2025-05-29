Arsenal are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, and Unai Emery's side could be forced to sell him in the summer transfer window, according to a report from talkSPORT.

The Gunners could be set for a busy window, which is now fast approaching, after they once again failed in the Premier League title race. Liverpool ran away with the league this term, and as a result, we could see Arsenal bring in a host of new additions as they look to go one step further next season.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as they aim