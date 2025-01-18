The gap at the top of the Premier League table increased to six points as Arsenal suffered a disappointing 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at the Emirates. Martin Odegaard, the club captain, struggled in the match, much to the annoyance of Arsenal supporters.

The Gunners were playing after Liverpool picked up their 15th win of the season away at Brentford, courtesy of a late Darwin Nunez brace. The north Londoners had drawn once and won twice in their previous three games, just as opponents Aston Villa had, with Unai Emery’s side battling to retain a place in Europe this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side started the game well and were on the front foot. Their endeavour was rewarded when Gabriel Martinelli scored with 10 minutes left in the half, despite Emi Martinez’s best efforts to make the save. Their form continued after the break, with Kai Havertz notching Arsenal’s second goal of the game early in the half.

This goal, however, seemed to spark Villa into life, with Youri Tielemans pulling one back on the hour mark. Just eight minutes later, Ollie Watkins scored his third goal in four games to level the match, much to Arsenal’s shock.

The hosts thought they had snatched it late on courtesy of Mikel Merino, but VAR showed that Havertz was guilty of a handball in the build-up. As such, they were forced to settle for a point, increasing the deficit between themselves and Liverpool to six points, with Arne Slot’s side having a game in hand on the north London outfit.

Odegaard Underperformed vs Aston Villa

It was a rough showing from the skipper

As club captain, Odegaard should have had a presence in this game, particularly after Aston Villa scored their first in an attempt to prevent their second. Before, during and after the goals, Odegaard seemed to struggle against the Villans. The Norwegian did not take a single shot in the match, hit the mark with just two of his 11 crosses and lost all six of the duels he had in the game.

Alarmingly, given the Norwegian's position in the centre of midfield, he lost possession on 18 separate occasions in the game and made just one key pass in a game that saw Arsenal have 18 shots. Odegaard is one of the club’s star players, good to great performances are expected given his calibre. Currently though, with Bukayo Saka out until around March, Odegaard is being particularly depended on by his teammates.

Fans Are Frustrated With Odegaard

Supporters have voiced their feelings

Arsenal fans are understandably frustrated with the result. Squandering a two-goal lead is bad enough, but to do so at home with 30 minutes of play remaining makes it especially tough to watch unfold. Unsurprisingly, some of the Gunners faithful have voiced their opinions about the match.

Taking to social media to vent their frustrations, Gunners supporters accused their captain of 'hiding' when his teammates needed him to step up, with one claiming: "Another quiet one from Martin Odegaard tonight," and another adding: "Odegaard was hiding today and lost possession on 30% of his touches. Disasterclass."

He was even labelled 'embarrassing' by one disgruntled fan: "Odegaard was unbelievably embarrassing tonight. Hiding out wide, taking a million touches on the ball." An X user stated that the £240,000-per-week man needs to remain in central areas and step up:

"Odegaard needs to man up. This guy has been hiding for weeks now. He just looks busy without doing anything. He keeps going out wide where he isn't needed or he drops into the right-back spot to pick up the ball. You're our 10, play like it. Play in the pockets."

Two of Arsenal's next three games are their final pair of Champions League matches, given the competition has adopted a new format this season. Their only Premier League clash remaining in January is a visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a side that they simply have to beat.

Losing an advantage at home is never easy for a team, let alone for a player, Odegaard in this case, who was expected to do more to prevent that from happening. It is a credit to Villa's resilience and will offer hope and positivity to their fans, rightly so. For Arsenal, Arteta must now have his focus on bouncing back against Wolves, while ensuring that on either side of that match, they consolidate their place in the top eight of the Champions League table.

Statistics are taken from SofaScore. Correct as of 18-01-25.