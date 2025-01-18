Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa, as they failed to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool. Arsenal had the better of the early exchanges, with Martinez making a good save from Martinelli's headed effort. The game levelled out into a more even affair. The frustration appeared to affect Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was booked for contesting a throw-in.

Although it was Arsenal who broke the deadlock. Leandro Trossard got half a yard and put in a cross from the left. Maatsen was half asleep, as Martinelli nipped in front to volley. It looked as if Martinez had made the save, but the Argentine wasn't able to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Arsenal went into half-time with a lead and deservedly so. In the opening stages of the second-half it was all Arsenal. On 55 minutes, the Gunners doubled their lead. Trossard once again galloped down the left and delivered a cross that was met by Havertz on the volley. Within minutes, Villa were given a lifeline. Lucas Digne put in an inviting cross from the left that was headed in bravely by Youri Tielemans. Unai Emery was then booked before the game took a turn.

On the 70-minute mark, the Emirates was silenced when Ollie Watkins equalised for Villa. Matty Cash crossed in from a deep position to Watkins, who had eluded the Arsenal defence. The striker met the ball on the volley, sending the ball into the roof of the net. It looked like Arsenal had scored a late winner, but Havertz's effort was adjudged to go in off of his hand. With seven added minutes, there was mayhem in the Villa box with Merino hitting the post. In the end, Villa held on for a point.

Arsenal v Aston Villa Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Aston Villa 65% Possession 35% 17 Shots 8 5 Shots on Target 4 10 Fouls 16 2 Yellow Cards 4

Match Highlights

​​​​

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6/10

Largely untroubled in the first-half, at least. Mainly because with the opportunities Villa did have, they were unable to hit the target.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Fell back into the full-back slot with very little trouble as Arsenal pushed for the win.

Jurrien Timber - 6.5/10

In the absence of William Saliba, Timber moved into the centre-back position, alongside Gabriel.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Looked so comfortable for so long, but seeing how much space Ollie Watkins had to equalise will not make for comfortable watching.

Myles Lewis-Skelly 7.5/10

Continues to look like a veritable veteran with Arsenal at the back, given his quality and composure.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Still working to get back to his best after his injury.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Another all-action display in the Arsenal midfield from the England international.

Mikel Merino - 6/10

The Euro 2024 winner was in to start. Didn't set the house on fire and will no doubt be disappointed that he didn't do more to stop Tielemans from scoring.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Caused problems for Maatsen, and did well to get in front of the full-back to give the Gunners the lead.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Not particularly in the game as much as he would have liked until he scored, as the debate rages on about whether the German is a forward or not. But he showed his quality with a great strike.

Leandro Trossard - 8/10

Looked busy and found a yard to put in the cross for Arsenal's opening goal. Was then involved in laying the ball on for Havertz's goal, in what was an engaging performance.

SUB - Raheem Sterling - 6/10

The former England international looks short of confidence.

Aston Villa Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 6/10

Pulled off several decent saves and was unfortunate not to have prevented Martinelli from opening the scoring.

Matty Cash - 6/10

Looked somewhat on the back foot when trying to contain Trossard. Wasn't able to prevent him crossing for the second goal. Yet the Polish international kept at it and crossed in for Watkins' equaliser.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Like the entire Villa team, endured a tricky first half as Arsenal took the game to the visitors.

Tyrone Mings - 6/10

Competent display from the Villa defender as they made a surprise comeback in the second half.

Ian Maatsen - 5/10

Left walking something of a tightrope after being booked 20 minutes in, being faced with marking the on-running Martinelli. Was taken off at half-time.

Boubacar Kamara 6/10

Would have hoped to have done better in the full-back slot when covering for Cash, but could not prevent Trossard from crossing in for the first Arsenal goal.

Amadou Onana - 5/10

Was not able to complete the first half and was taken off injured.

Morgan Rogers - 6/10

Ended up doing most of his work in defensive areas as Villa had to graft to get back into the game.

Youri Tielemans - 6.5/10

Really not able to get on the ball anyway near as much as he would have liked in the first half, but scored a very neat header in the second-half.

Jacob Ramsey - 6/10

Battled and toiled as Villa looked to grab an unlikely win.

Ollie Watkins - 6.5/10

Had a decent chance in the first-half, as he did against Arsenal at Villa Park earlier this season. Finished with style to make the score 2-2.

SUB - Lucas Digne - 7/10

Brought on at half-time for Maatsen and looked a far better proposition, putting in a fabulous cross for Tielemans' goal.

SUB - Lamare Bogarde - 6/10

Battled well after coming on.

SUB - Jhon Duran - 6/10

Brought on for a cameo appearance for the last 10 minutes.

SUB - Leon Bailey - 6/10

Brought on for the last five minutes.

Man of the Match

Leandro Trossard

Although Arsenal will be thoroughly disappointed not to have got the three points, Leandro Trossard put in a very positive performance. He has delivered in big moments before during his career at Arsenal. Today was a performance of high energy and purpose. It saw the Belgium international register assists in both the first and second half.

First, the Belgian found half a yard on the left to beat Kamara for Martinelli to volley in from close range. Then, in the second-half, he got his head down and found space to beat Matty Cash to cross in for Havertz to score.