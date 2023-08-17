Arsenal had been interested in signing Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte at the Emirates Stadium before a move elsewhere seemed to be on the cards, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta may have to dip back into the market to strengthen his backline in his Gunners squad.

Arsenal transfer news – Aymeric Laporte

According to Romano, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr have “improved their salary bid” to sign Laporte from Manchester City this summer.

The same journalist claims that Manchester City are open to giving the green light on the deal, with the 29-year-old being pushed further down the pecking order following the arrival of RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Some outlets have gone as far as to say that City have accepted an offer from Al-Nassr for the Spanish international, with the value being undisclosed.

Speculation over Laporte’s future increased earlier this week when the centre-back reacted to David Raya’s move to Arsenal through an Instagram message.

This fuelled rumours that the £120,000 per-week earner was contemplating a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer before news of an Al-Nassr bid being accepted broke.

At present, it seems unlikely that Manchester City would conduct any deal with Arsenal after inadvertently creating a title challenger for themselves, with the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arteta’s outfit last season.

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT last month that Laporte would slot in nicely with William Saliba in Arsenal’s backline amid debate over where his future would lie.

However, Romano claims that Arsenal had considered making a move for Laporte earlier in the transfer window, but it was “very expensive”, forcing the Gunners to look elsewhere.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Laporte?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s true that they appreciate a player like Aymeric Laporte. At the beginning of the market at the end of June and beginning of July, they considered a move for Laporte, but it was very expensive.

“Man City weren’t keen on selling another player to Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko and all the others. So, that's why it was not an easy one.”

What next for Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal initially looked to be in a comfortable position following the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, David Raya and Jurrien Timber this summer.

However, an anterior cruciate ligament injury to the latter means the Gunners may have to dive back into the market for defensive reinforcements before the market closes.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are long-term admirers of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and recent developments could make them act on their interest.

Meanwhile, reports in Turkey claim that Arteta’s side were vying for the signature of Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, rumoured to have a release clause worth €25m (£21m) in his contract.

Therefore, it’s set to be a fascinating remaining few weeks of the transfer window as Arteta and Edu contemplate their next moves in the market before the 1st of September deadline.