Arsenal are thought to have been in the market for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi over the past few months as their summer recruitment steps up to find a star to play alongside Declan Rice - but according to the FC Bayern Insider podcast, the Spaniard is no longer on Arsenal's shortlist for a new engine room metronome - with Mikel Arteta walking away from a deal for 'playing reasons'.

The Gunners have been the Premier League's definitive second-best team over the past couple of seasons, being pipped to the title by Manchester City both times, where they even took the Cityzens to the final day of the campaign in a pulsating final few weeks of the season. Arteta is looking at influxes to his ranks to finally tip the balance, with a striker and a midfielder in his sights to overhaul his former boss Pep Guardiola in the title race - but one midfielder he won't reportedly be signing is Zubimendi despite various links, with the Gunners boss pulling his interest in the Sociedad star 'for playing reasons'.

Arsenal: Martin Zubimendi Latest

The Gunners may not proceed in a move for the Spaniard

Speaking on the FC Bayern Insider podcast, Christian Falk stated that although Arsenal were prepared to pay a release clause of €60million (£51m), they don't want to sign Zubimendi for 'playing reasons' - despite him and Arteta being 'very close'. He said:

"Arsenal are also backing away [from Martin Zubimendi], although they were actually prepared to pay the €60million exit clause. But in the end, they didn't want Zubimendi for playing reasons. Arteta is also Spanish and they are said to have been very close."

Declan Rice's Form May Mean Zubimendi is Not Needed

The Englishman has excelled going forward

Rice has been immense for Arsenal this season, but when he signed it was thought that the England national team star would be the Gunners' No.6, breaking up attacks and instigating play that could set attacking stars such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on attacking ventures.

Declan Rice's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 8 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.2 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.38 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

But the former West Ham United man has shown this season that he is more than capable in the final third of the park. Seven goals and eight assists in the league alone speaks for itself, and his attacking exploits saw him nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award. With Arsenal formerly in the market for a player who could dominate box-to-box, that may no longer be with Rice instead stepping into that role, hence their links to Zubimendi.

The Spaniard, dubbed as 'extraordinary' by Barcelona legend Xavi, is a ball-playing midfielder who is capable, composed and efficient both in and out of possession, which could have made him the perfect foil for Rice. However, it appears Arsenal are instead looking for another midfielder, and so he hasn't been chosen for 'playing reasons'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi notched four goals and one assist in La Liga last season.

Thomas Partey could be sold in the summer months given that his contract is up at the end of next season, and that would leave Jorginho - also out of contract in 2025 - as backup for whoever the new man is, while Kai Havertz has shown that he can play in the No. 8 role if needed alongside Fabio Vieira, who hasn't had chance to demonstrate his talents to the full extent in north London following his move from Porto.

