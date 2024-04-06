Highlights Arsenal reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brighton.

Bukayo Saka's penalty kick put the Gunners ahead before Kai Havertz doubled the Gunners' advantage midway through the second-half.

Lenadro Trossard scored against his former club to fire Arsenal to the top of the league before Liverpool's game against Manchester United.

Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League table after a convincing 3-0 win over Brighton. Mikel Arteta's men needed three points to go above Liverpool on points, although the Reds still have a game in hand.

Roberto De Zerbi's men are no pushovers, although the Seagulls struggled to take their limited chances in an attempt to aid their ambitions to secure qualification for European football for a second consecutive campaign. The game started in lively fashion as two of the best attacking teams in England went toe-to-toe.

Early chances presented themselves to both sides as Julio Enciso fired over from the edge of the Arsenal penalty area before both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus went close for the away team. The visitors managed to gain control of the game with long spells of possession, but the hosts were always ready to spring forward on the counter-attack whenever the opportunity came.

Bukayo Saka Nets Crucial Penalty

A clumsy tackle presented the Gunners a golden chance

Tariq Lamptey handed Arteta's side a golden opportunity to go in front just after the half-hour mark as the right-back dived into a tackle on Jesus just inside the 18-yard box. Despite getting the slightest touch on the ball, the Ghanaian was clumsy in taking out the right foot of the opposing player and a penalty was awarded.

Saka is the man trusted from 12 yards out for the Gunners for the most part, and the 22-year-old stepped up once again for his side. He sent Bart Verbruggen the wrong way as the ball was placed firmly into the bottom left corner of the goal, much to the delight of the travelling fans.

The goal came at a good time for the team as it silenced the lively Brighton supporters for the majority of the rest of the match. With the incredible defensive record of the north London side this season, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Brighton to get anything from the game.

Havertz and Trossard Seal Arsenal Victory

The Belgian netted in his return to the AMEX

The start of the second-half was fairly even as both sides looked to grab the next goal. It was the away team that would strike again, as former Chelsea duo Jorginho and Kai Havertz would link up. The latter tucked home from close range after his Italian colleague had made a clever run to the by-line before pulling the ball across the face of goal.

This marked Havertz's ninth Premier League goal of the 2023/24 season, the most the German forward has managed in the division to date. Brighton had the stuffing knocked out of them by this hammer blow just after the hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse as ex-Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard finished the game off inside the final five minutes of the 90, as he raced through and chipped the ball over Verbruggen before producing an ice-cold celebration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Saliba has kept more clean sheets than any other player in the 2023/24 Premier League season (14).

After losing by three clear goals, the home team even dropped below Chelsea into 10th position in the table on goal difference. It was a day to forget for all involved with the club.