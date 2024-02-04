Highlights Arsenal's victory over Liverpool tightened the Premier League title race, as the Reds now hold just a two-point lead.

Alisson and Van Dijk's blunder allowed the Gunners to regain the lead.

With Ibrahima Konate being sent off and Arsenal sealing the win in stoppage time, the title race is now wide open.

Arsenal decreased Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over their title rivals at the Emirates. Jurgen Klopp's side are now only two points ahead of the north London team after a huge error by two of his most senior players.

Manchester City will have been watching on with interest also, as the Citizens can claim a place at the top of the table should they win their two games in hand. The result from the Emirates has blown the title race wide open.

The Gunners were the better team on the night, taking a deserved first-half lead through Bukayo Saka's rebound after Alisson had denied Kai Havertz's attempt at goal. Mikel Arteta saw his team take control of the game in the opening 45 minutes but was disappointed to see a mix-up at the back allow Luis Diaz to steal a march on William Saliba and force Gabriel into scoring an own goal.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson blunder proves costly

Gabriel Martinelli couldn't believe his luck

The performances of Alisson and Van Dijk at the back have been one of the biggest factors in Liverpool's resurgence in form after an underwhelming 2022/23 season, but the pair lost concentration and allowed Arsenal to regain the lead in the second-half.

A ball over the top of the Reds' backline that looked easy to deal with was made difficult by Martinelli's insistence to chase the ball, and while Van Dijk tracked the run, the Dutch defender got in the way of his goalkeeper. Alisson took a wild swing at the ball on the edge of his penalty area and missed the ball completely.

Martinell remained focused on the whereabouts of the ball and slotted into an empty net. The Brazilian was sensational throughout the match and deserved the goal for all his efforts.

Arsenal seal the win in stoppage time

Leandro Trossard came off the bench to notch Arsenal's third goal

Things went from bad to worse for Klopp as Ibrahima Konate was given his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card of the game with his side chasing the game. Arsenal were able to control the affair for the remainder of the evening and applied the cherry on top of the cake in stoppage time.

Leandro Trossard was released down the left flank and the Belgian international fired a low shot towards the Liverpool goal. Van Dijk stuck out a leg, but his contact could only divert the ball through the legs of his goalkeeper and wrap up a 3-1 win for the Gunners. The title race is officially on.