Arsenal maintained their 2024 unbeaten streak in the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win over Rob Edwards’ Luton Town in their latest top flight encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Without Bukayo Saka nor Declan Rice in the starting line-up, the Gunners started on the front foot and their impatience paid off in the 24th minute as skipper Martin Odegaard’s delightful finish put them ahead.

An own goal, courtesy of Luton’s Daiki Hashioka, saw the hosts double their lead heading into the half-time interval, leaving the Kenilworth Road outfit with a mountain to climb to aid their fight for Premier League safety.

The visitors applied much more pressure in the second half with them searching for a goal, but it was to no avail with Edwards’ side unable to crack Arsenal’s resolve, ending their 18-game streak of scoring.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luton’s visit to Arsenal is their first since August 1991, when their home ground was Highbury.

Ben White Pulls off Audacious Skill

While a collective sigh of relief was left off around Arsenal's home ground as they, albeit for the time being, secured top spot in the Premier League, Ben White's audacious skill - in which he performed in the first half - was caught by cameras, and it has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

With his side on the attack, the right-back found himself occupying a spot in the engine room as he received the ball, surrounded by a sea of black Luton shirts. Without a second thought, the Englishman took the ball on the half-turn, leaving the onrushing Alfie Doughty in the dust. You can view the clip below.

Recently, White was omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad. The decision confused many as he has been one of the most in-form defenders in England's top division of late. The Three Lions boss later revealed that it was White's decision to not represent his country - and this footage may have given fans a glimmer of what they are missing.

Arteta Secure Victory without Saka

Only the second Premier League game he's missed this season

Pre-match, eyebrows were raised when Arteta announced his starting line-up without two of his star men: Rice or Saka. The latter has been in red-hot form of late, having scored seven goals and notched two assists since the turn of the calendar year.

London-born Saka had missed just one Premier League encounter this season – their 1-0 win over Manchester City back in early October – before their test against Luton. The 22-year-old picked up a knock in their recent goalless meeting with City and was given the night to recover.

The out-of-favour Reiss Nelson started in his place and played a key part in their second goal of the affair, although it was Hashioka who got the final touch. Rice, one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, was also reduced to a role on the substitutes bench for Arsenal’s tie with their fellow Londoners. He did, however, replace Thomas Partey just before the 70-minute mark.

Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side are now unbeaten in the Premier League since the calendar turned to 2024, as they won eight straight matches before their recent goalless draw away to Manchester City. Up next for the north Londoners is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion before they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

