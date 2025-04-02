Arsenal are working on alternatives to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as they believe the Sweden international is likely to join Liverpool this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners have earmarked Isak as their ‘dream target’ for the upcoming transfer window but may have to look elsewhere, with their Premier League rivals reportedly ahead in the race at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now reassessing their striker options, including RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko, who remains highly rated at the club and was targeted in the past two windows.

The Slovenia international signed a new long-term deal with Leipzig last summer but has a gentleman’s agreement allowing him to leave after the season.

Arsenal Fear Alexander Isak Transfer Blow

Liverpool ‘ahead in the race’ for the 25-year-old

According to Bailey, Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is also a player Arsenal scouts admire, and there is a feeling he could be seen as the first-choice alternative to Isak if Liverpool win the race for the 25-year-old this summer.

Gyokeres is expected to leave Portugal after the season and would reportedly like to join a higher-profile club, where he can continue his progress.

The 26-year-old has been impressive since joining Sporting from Coventry City in 2023, scoring 85 goals in 92 games and emerging as one of Europe’s top strikers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has scored six goals in his first eight Champions League appearances.

Isak, meanwhile, has now emerged as a concrete target for Liverpool and a first-choice option to replace Darwin Nunez, who has admirers in the Saudi Pro League.

However, Newcastle maintain a tough stance on the 'world-class' 25-year-old and are not planning to sell, with only offers north of £150m likely to prompt the Magpies to engage in talks.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 19 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 109 Minutes played 2,063

