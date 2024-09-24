Arsenal believe goalkeeper David Raya’s recent performances have doubled his value, months after securing his permanent switch for just £27million, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Spaniard, described as 'outstanding', had an exceptional start to the season, producing stellar performances in both the Premier League and Champions League last week, including a miraculous double save in a 0-0 draw with Atalanta.

Thanks to his impeccable start to the campaign, according to Romano, Arsenal now believe Raya’s value is already over £50 or £60million and maybe even more than double the transfer fee the Gunners paid Brentford this summer.

Raya’s performances last season were more than enough to convince Arsenal to trigger the option to buy in their loan agreement with the Bees, making him the club’s first signing of the summer.

The shot-stopper’s arrival was shortly followed by Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling, and Neto in a busy transfer window for the north London giants.

David Raya ‘Fantastic’ for Arsenal

Praised after impressive season start

Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, was full of praise for Raya after his superb start to his second season at the Emirates, suggesting Arsenal now view the Spaniard as one of their best signings in recent years:

“He’s doing fantastic and Arsenal internally believe that this has been one of the best signings in recent years for them. “It was not easy to change, to trust a different goalkeeper, also, because Ramsdale was an important goalkeeper for Arsenal, always doing very well. “But they wanted to change the style, the approach, and they believe that signing David Raya on loan with an obligation to buy this summer was something around 27 million pounds. For a goalkeeper like Raya, Arsenal believed that his value is already over 50 or probably 60 million pounds. “So it's been a fantastic signing for Arsenal on the pitch, but they already believe that also in terms of value, in terms of mentality, what they did with David Raya is something really, really special.”

Raya’s arrival in August last year took some by surprise – many doubted whether the 29-year-old was even of the same calibre as Aaron Ramsdale, who had been solid in his first two years at the club.

Despite a shaky start at the Emirates, including early mistakes that led to goals, Raya enjoyed a stellar debut campaign under Mikel Arteta and proved his doubters wrong by lifting the Premier League Golden Glove at the end of the season, with 16 clean sheets in the top flight.

David Raya Arsenal Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 32 24 16 Champions League 9 7 4

Arteta ‘Considering’ Myles Lewis-Skelly Debut

An admirer of the 17-year-old

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a firm admirer of Myles Lewis-Skelly and is seriously considering the possibility of handing the 17-year-old his full Premier League debut during the remainder of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Lewis-Skelly’s impressive performances for Arsenal’s youth sides have caught the eye of the Spanish tactician, who reportedly has complete faith in his ability and may well give Lewis-Skelly further opportunities to impress for the senior team.

Arteta handed the English starlet his first top-flight appearance in the thrilling 2-2 draw at Man City over the weekend when he replaced the injured Jurrien Timber in stoppage time.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.