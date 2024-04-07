Highlights Arsenal considering up-and-coming strikers Evan Ferguson, Joshua Zirkzee, and Benjamin Sesko for the summer transfer window.

Kai Havertz is Mikel Arteta's main option in attack this season, but they might be looking for a more traditional striker.

Alexander Isak could also be on Arsenal's shortlist.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker during the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Evan Ferguson, Benjamin Sesko, and Joshua Zirkzee are all on Mikel Arteta's shortlist.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arteta's natural centre-forward options this season, but Kai Havertz has emerged as the clear favourite for the position over the last few months. The German attacker has been in impressive form and it's unlikely that Arteta will be looking to drop him out of the side, but the Spanish manager might be hoping to add a traditional striker to his ranks.

The north London outfit are pushing for the Premier League title, but they may feel that an up-and-coming striker could help them take their team to the next level over the next few years. Arsenal have been linked with a host of young talents, and it will be interesting to see whether they make a move in the summer transfer window.

Ferguson, Zirkzee, and Sesko Linked to Arsenal

It might not seem like an immediate priority position for Arteta and his recruitment team this summer, but before the beginning of the season, the Gunners brought in a new goalkeeper, defender, and midfielder alongside Havertz, who can play in multiple roles in attack. Sources have also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Nketiah is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, so he could head through the exit door.

Reports have suggested that Sesko is one of the strikers currently being considered by the Gunners, alongside Manchester United and Chelsea. Although the Slovenian attacker has enjoyed an impressive rise in senior football, he would also be a signing for the long-term future.

Benjamin Sesko v Evan Ferguson v Joshua Zirkzee - 2023/2024 Stats Sesko Ferguson Zirkzee Starts 11 15 26 Goals 7 6 10 Assists 2 0 3 Expected Goals 5.3 4.6 8.4 Key Passes Per 90 0.70 0.39 1.54 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72 0.86 0.95 Correct as of 05/04/2024

It's also understood that Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is an option for Arsenal and they are reportedly plotting a big move for the Republic of Ireland international during the summer transfer window. At the age of 19, it's no surprise that clubs are starting to take a look at the youngster, but the Seagulls won't let him go on the cheap as we've seen with a host of their players in the past.

Sources have also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal believe Bologna's Zirkzee is an attainable option later this year, but AC Milan appear to be ahead in the race as it stands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz has 12 goals and assists in the Premier League so far this season, while he only managed eight in the whole 2022/2023 campaign for Chelsea.

Ben Jacobs - Ferguson, Zirkzee, and Sesko on Shortlist

Jacobs has confirmed that Ferguson, Zirkzee, and Sesko are all on Arsenal's shortlist as we edge closer to the summer transfer window. The journalist adds that AC Milan are pushing the hardest for Zirkzee in particular, but he believes he's a similar profile to former Arsenal attacker Olivier Giroud. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Benjamin Sesko is another one and it looks like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all considering him. Evan Ferguson, another Manchester United target, is another one on the list as well. And then we have Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, who Milan are probably pushing harder for at the moment, but Arsenal are well aware of his talents and they know he's got a sort of similar profile to Olivier Giroud."

Alexander Isak an Option for Arsenal

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is likely to generate a lot of interest when the market opens later this year, with Arsenal his most likely destination if he was to depart. The Swedish attacker predominantly plays through the middle of the attack, but has also featured off the left for the Magpies.

Reports have claimed that the Gunners could push to secure his signature later this year in a deal that could total in the region of £80m. Newcastle might need to offload one of their key stars in the summer if they want to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

