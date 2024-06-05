Highlights Arsenal may have to wrap up a deal for Benjamin Sesko by the end of the month.

The Gunners could spend around £200m in the transfer market this summer.

Mikel Arteta's side have a number of targets in midfield and defence, as well as alternatives to Sesko.

Any potential Arsenal move for Benjamin Sesko may have to be sealed by the end of June, Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT. RB Leipzig are seeking a definitive answer on the 21-year-old's future this month amid continued speculation, leaving Mikel Arteta to face an informal deadline to sign the Slovenian.

Sesko has been in the Red Bull system since 2019 following a move from Domzale's youth side in his homeland. After formative development with Salzburg in Austria, as well as a loan to their second-string side, FC Liefering, the 6'5 forward has enjoyed a brilliant first Bundesliga season with 14 goals in 31 league outings.

The Gunners will now face a reduced time-frame, as well as competition from numerous other interested parties - Sesko has drummed up many admirers with his mercurial showings. In addition to Sesko, Arsenal are in the hunt for both midfield and defensive options this summer, and could spend around £200 million in this window, according to Jones.

Arsenal under pressure to sign Sesko

Leipzig want quick deal and other clubs are interested

With Leipzig pushing for an early deal, Arsenal may have to act swiftly to tie down Sesko's signature.

As well as the Gunners, the commanding offensive presence of Sesko has cultivated admiring glances from a variety of other clubs. Manchester United have been strongly linked, while Chelsea have identified the forward as a primary target.

Another hindrance to Arsenal's potential capture of Sesko alongside numerous interested parties is the fact that he has a release clause of £56 million. If Arsenal don't swoop for the Slovenian, it's likely another club will - knowing they can land a deal without having to negotiate with his current club.

Where Arsenal's £200m could be spent

Sesko alternatives and targets in midfield and defence

Arsenal have quite the transfer wishlist and may need to spend in order to keep in competition with Manchester City. Jones mooted a number of potential signings in midfield and defence for the Gunners, including Amadou Onana, Bruno Guimaraes and Jorrel Hato.

Meanwhile, fellow journalist Ben Jacobs has spoken about potential strike options for the Gunners. Although they had the same goal difference at the end of the season, City bettered Arsenal's scoring record by five, winning the league with 96 goals-for - suggesting up front is the area of the pitch that requires the most attention. Jacobs previously informed GIVEMESPORT of several strikers Arsenal are interested in:

"On Arsenal's list is Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson, and even though the feeling is Joshua Zirkzee may end up at Milan, Arsenal are keeping tabs on that one as well."

Add in the recent emergence of wing target Viktor Tsyhankov at Girona, and Arsenal's shopping list provides a host of exciting targets. Not all will be obtainable so it remains to be seen how Arsenal whittle their options down, but the Sesko situation could play an important part in that.

Perhaps it's a blessing in disguise then, that his future could be decided within around a fortnight of the transfer window officially opening.