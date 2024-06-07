Highlights Arsenal's interest in Benjamin Sesko is lukewarm as the Gunners are considering multiple options.

Sesko enjoyed a successful debut Bundesliga season at RB Leipzig.

Arsenal are also searching for another midfielder to replace Thomas Partey and consider Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal’s interest in Benjamin Sesko is ‘not that hot at the moment', Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Slovenia international in the past few weeks as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta is unlikely to trust Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus up front for another year after attacking midfielder Kai Havertz took their starting spot last season. While Sesko would reportedly not be a guaranteed first-choice option for the Gunners instead of Havertz, he remains a target this transfer window.

Sesko has enjoyed a successful end of the season for RB Leipzig, scoring in all of his last seven Bundesliga outings and finishing his campaign with 14 goals in 31 games. Arsenal are also looking at Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who is rumoured to leave the Bees this summer after coming back from an eight-month ban.

Arsenal Keep Their Options Open

In search of a new striker

Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Arsenal’s pursuit of Sesko is ‘not that hot at the moment’ as the Gunners are still evaluating their options in the transfer market:

“I think a striker could be an area where they will look at. There was lots of talk earlier on in the year about Ivan Toney, how much money Brentford would try and command in a transfer fee for him. With one year left on his contract, is that something that maybe Arsenal could pursue? “Or are they looking for a younger profile of player? The name Benjamin Sesko won't go away. “The information I've got at the moment is it's not that hot at the moment, but that's not to say that Arsenal won't be pursuing someone like Sesko as the window develops.”

One of Europe’s most sought-after talents this summer, Sesko has recently received a ‘big proposal’ to stay at RB Leipzig and become the new star for the German side, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old "monster", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, is yet to decide his next career move as he approaches Euro 2024, his first major international tournament with Slovenia.

Benjamin Sesko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Arsenal Target Thomas Partey Replacement

Could ‘come back’ for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal could ‘try again’ to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the Gunners look for a replacement for midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GMS.

The Real Sociedad midfielder is seen as a ‘world-class’ replacement for Partey, who looks set to leave the club this summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract.

Jacobs revealed ‘there’s nothing advanced’ in Arsenal’s search for a new midfielder at the moment, as Zubimendi is on the shortlist of many targets being considered.

