Highlights Arsenal may seek a more established striker in the summer transfer window rather than targeting a young talent like Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners could be looking for a top-level centre-forward to enhance their chances of dominating the Premier League.

Amid interest in Sesko, Arsenal are also linked to strikers such as Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window, with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko linked, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that they may be looking for a more established centre-forward.

Scoring goals hasn't been a major issue for the Gunners this season, but there's an argument to suggest a top-level striker could take Mikel Arteta's side to the next level. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka have all been chipping in in the final third, but a world-class centre-forward could be the difference for the north London club if they want to lift the Premier League title.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are Arteta's two natural striker options at the moment, but neither player has been a consistent goalscorer for the Gunners. The upcoming transfer window could be a chance for Arsenal to reinforce this area of the pitch in order to race ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Benjamin Sesko a Target for Arsenal

Reports have suggested that Sesko, who has been dubbed 'the next Erling Haaland', is one of the strikers being considered by Arsenal. Arteta's recruitment team have scouted the young forward and they are said to be monitoring his progress, with Chelsea and Manchester United also credited with an interest in the RB Leipzig star.

Benjamin Sesko v Eddie Nketiah v Gabriel Jesus - 2023/2024 Stats Sesko Nketiah Jesus Starts 10 10 13 Goals 7 5 4 Assists 1 2 3 Expected Goals 4.3 4.4 5.4 Key Passes Per 90 0.59 0.77 1.85 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.65 1.88 1.05 Shots Per 90 2.75 3.08 3.38 Correct as of 08/03/2024

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed back in December that he could see Sesko leaving the Bundesliga outfit in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old is being tracked by all the top European clubs and Romano has labelled him as one of the best talents in the world.

Reports have suggested that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also a target for the Gunners, with the England international being a more ready-made option due to his age and Premier League experience. It's also understood that Arsenal could be in the mix for the signature of Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Despite yet plying his trade in England, he's further ahead in his development than Sesko if the north London outfit wanted a more established option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all the Bundesliga players to have scored seven or more league goals this season, Benjamin Sesko is the youngest.

Ben Jacobs - Arsenal Looking For More Established Striker

Jacobs has suggested that Sesko could be targeted by Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea during the summer transfer window, with both clubs looking to find up-and-coming talent in their recruitment. The journalist adds that the Gunners might be looking for a more established striker to join their ranks, hence the links to the likes of Osimhen and Toney. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Sesko I think is very interesting. But it wouldn't surprise me if he ticks boxes for Chelsea and their youth-led project and PSG, who also want to buy young. Whereas I think with Arsenal, it may be that they're looking for someone slightly more established, which is obviously where their interest in Ivan Toney and potentially Victor Osimhen comes from."

Arsenal Dealt Blow in Viktor Gyokeres Pursuit

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has been firing in the goals in Portugal since his move from Coventry City last summer, and his performances have turned the heads of clubs around Europe. With his release clause standing at around £86m, the Gunners are said to be one of the sides who are considering a move for the Swedish forward.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Gyokeres, with the 25-year-old more interested in joining Serie A outfit AC Milan than making the switch to the Premier League. The Italian side are in a strong position to enter negotiations, but it certainly won't be easy to prise him away from Sporting.

If the Portuguese club are unwilling to allow Gyokeres to depart for less than his release clause, then it could be a major deterrent for sides around Europe.

All stats courtesy of FBref