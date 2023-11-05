Highlights Benjamin Sesko is a highly sought-after young striker who has been linked to Arsenal, but there is currently no concrete interest between the two parties.

Sesko has flourished at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, scoring goals consistently and showing great potential for his age.

Despite the potential need for a new number nine at Arsenal, Sesko is in no rush to make a move and is focused on continuing his development at Leipzig. Other alternatives, such as Ivan Toney, are also being considered by the Gunners.

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shared an internal update on their potential pursuit of the young forward, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners could be in the market for a new number nine in the near future with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah not scoring as regularly as Mikel Arteta may have hoped. If the Gunners are serious about attempting to win the Premier League title, they may need a 20-goal-a-season forward in their ranks.

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a Premier League move regularly in the past

After performing exceptionally for Salzburg, Sesko opted to join Leipzig, with both sides part of the Red Bull group, per The Athletic. The report claims that Manchester United were keen on securing his signature, but there were doubts that he would be able to perform consistently in England just yet, considering he was 19 at the time.

It's worked out for Sesko in Germany so far and he's quickly become a regular goalscorer for the Bundesliga side. The Slovakian striker is still only 20 years old, so there's certainly no rush for him to pack his bags and find a new club already, despite further interest in acquiring his services.

Benjamin Sesko - Career Stats Appearances Goals Assists RB Leipzig 13 6 0 Red Bull Salzburg 79 29 11 FC Liefering 44 22 6 All stats via Transfermarkt

With Arsenal potentially looking to bring in an additional attacker, Arteta and Edu Gaspar have a host of players on their shortlist. According to the Daily Star, Sesko, who has been dubbed as the 'next Erling Haaland, is one of the names being considered by the north London club. Whether Sesko is the answer to Arsenal's goalscoring problems remains to be seen, but he's far from reaching his full potential just yet, so he's unlikely to be able to make an instant impact.

Nketiah recently scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United with Jesus out injured, so there's an argument that a new centre-forward shouldn't be an immediate priority. However, the English forward hasn't been able to produce consistently since breaking through the academy.

Sesko made the bold decision to move to the Bundesliga recently despite interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. At his young age, Sesko needs to be playing regularly and joining a Premier League side might have been a step too early at that stage of his career.

Jacobs has suggested that there is nothing concrete between Arsenal and Sesko at the moment, but clubs will be doing their due diligence and scouting all the time throughout the season. The journalist adds that he's been told that the young striker is in no rush to be making another move as he's currently flourishing at Leipzig in Germany. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Yeah, I'm not so sure there's too much in these links between Arsenal and Sesko. With any top young player, Premier League clubs are doing normal due diligence and scouting, but I don't think that there's anything particularly concrete between Arsenal and Sesko at this point. As you say, Manchester United were one of the clubs and even Chelsea as well, taking a very serious look. But with Sesko, he obviously decided to bide his time and keep his development within the Red Bull group, moving in 2023 from Salzburg to Leipzig, and his development has continued in the Bundesliga. This season, he has scored three goals in seven games and I think it's six in all competitions, off the back of 18 goals last season for Salzburg. But the player is in no rush from what I'm told."

Mikel Arteta has alternatives on his shortlist

Although there might not be anything concrete between Arsenal and Sesko, Arteta could still be looking to bring in reinforcements in attack. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that no decision has been made by the north London club in terms of whether to sign a new forward, but they certainly have an interest in a few.

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney is 'one to watch' in the upcoming transfer window. The England international is likely to attract a lot of interest from other clubs if he is made available when the winter window opens for business, but the Gunners are an attractive prospect at the moment, so they could have a chance of securing his signature.