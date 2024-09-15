Key Takeaways Arsenal have had legendary central midfielders stretch across decades.

Santi Cazorla, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey all excelled despite injury struggles.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira has been ranked as their greatest star in the middle of the park.

Arsenal are one of the most famous clubs in Britain. Famous for occupying the N5 postcode in London, they have been at the heart of domestic success in England for decades. From winning the Premier League to the FA Cup, you could never write the Gunners off.

Most notably featuring dominant spells in the 1930s and early 2000s, the club have always had central midfielders who can dictate the tempo of matches. With their pace, awareness and aggression, they are some of the most well-rounded players in the world, single-handedly winning encounters at times.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest central midfielders in Arsenal's history. The likes of Emmanuel Petit and Gilberto Silva, despite all their talent, have not been included as they were defensive midfielders, not central midfielders. They were just as important to the team, though.

Ranking Factors

Importance to team - If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher.

Arsenal had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period of time.

If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

Ranking the Best Arsenal Central Midfielders of All-Time Rank Player Arsenal career 1. Patrick Vieira 1996-2005 2. David Rocastle 1985-1992 3. Cesc Fabregas 2003-2011 4. Liam Brady 1974-1980 5. Alex James 1929-1937 6. Ray Parlour 1992-2004 7. Santi Cazorla 2012-2018 8. Aaron Ramsey 2008-2019 9. Jack Wilshere 2008-2018

9 Jack Wilshere

Played for Arsenal from 2008-2018

What could have been? That's the story of Jack Wilshere and his injury-hit career. The energetic sensation – who was world-class on his day – never reached the potential he had due to non-stop injuries in the middle of the park. When he first broke onto the scene, he was billed as England's future.

In a Round of 16 match against Barcelona, he dominated the midfield battle, despite going up against three of the best midfielders of all time – Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets. He had everything needed in his performance, but it never became consistent. Most notably, he missed the entirety of the 2015/2016 campaign through injury.

Wilshere's Premier League Stats Matches 182 Goals 8 Assists 18 Passes per Match 41.18 Big Chances Created 32

8 Aaron Ramsey

Played for Arsenal from 2008-2019

Close

From one midfielder who starred in the 'Emirates Era' at Arsenal to another. Aaron Ramsey's story had stark comparisons to Wilshere's. Still blighted by injury, he at least managed to excel in some of the world's hardest competitions. The club hoped he would be the future of their midfield alongside Wilshere early on.

The most memorable moment of Ramsey's career in N5, which made him one of their most-loved players, came in 2014. Looking to end a nine-year trophy drought, the Welshman scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final to seal a 3-2 victory and taste silverware. He was named the club's Player of the Season that campaign as well.

Ramsey's Premier League Stats Matches 262 Goals 40 Assists 46 Passes per Match 50.42 Big Chances Created 49

7 Santi Cazorla

Played for Arsenal from 2012-2018

Close

The Spanish wizard. There's been very few players as technically gifted as Santi Cazorla in the Premier League. Once again impacted by injury, everyone agrees he was a pleasure to watch, effortlessly gliding around the middle of the park like it was a training session.

Throughout a six-year spell at the Emirates Stadium, Cazorla quickly became a fan favourite, whilst he averaged just under a goal contribution every two matches in the league. Named Arsenal's Player of the Season at the end of the 2012/2013 campaign, they do not make players like him anymore.

Cazorla's Premier League Stats Matches 129 Goals 25 Assists 35 Passes per Match 66.39 Big Chances Created 43

6 Ray Parlour

Played for Arsenal from 1992-2004

Although primarily a right midfielder, Ray Parlour was a versatile superstar for Arsenal. Billed as one of the most underrated players of his generation, the English superstar was always a key cog in the system. It's why he was named their 1997/1998 Player of the Season.

He broke into the first team as a roaming central midfielder under George Graham but reconfigured himself into a hard-working wide man when Wenger took over. Always reliable, it's no wonder to see why Gunners fans hold him in high regard more than 20 years on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ray Parlour has made the most Premier League appearances in Arsenal's history (333).

Parlour's Arsenal Career Matches 466 Goals 32 Assists 29 Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4), EFL Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

5 Alex James

Played for Arsenal from 1929-1937

Thriving as an advanced playmaker, Alex James also loved to drop deep into the middle of the park. During his eight years in north London, he won four league titles and - highlighting his creativity - the club scored more than 100 league goals in three separate seasons. Arsenal have not hit triple digits since his departure.

Playing so deep as a supporting player, he scored relatively few goals for Arsenal – only 27 in 261 appearances – but he made up for it with his creativity. He could pick out passes people thought weren't possible, gliding around the pitch effortlessly as others watched in awe.

James' Arsenal Career Matches 261 Goals 27 Honours First Division (x4), FA Cup (x2)

4 Liam Brady

Played for Arsenal from 1974-1980

Continuing the trend on this list, Liam Brady was another creative genius. Acting as their playmaker in the middle of the park, he was a league above everyone else during his six-year stint from 1974 to 1980. Despite the challenging natural conditions that came with football in the 70s, Brady thrived.

The Irishman was more concerned with creating than scoring long before assists were reliably recorded – and the only downside is that he lacks silverware compared to other legendary players on this list. Despite reaching three consecutive FA Cup finals and the European Cup Winners' Cup final, he only won one trophy.

Brady's Arsenal Career Matches 307 Goals 59 Honours FA Cup

3 Cesc Fabregas

Played for Arsenal from 2003-2011