Key Takeaways
- Arsenal have had legendary central midfielders stretch across decades.
- Santi Cazorla, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey all excelled despite injury struggles.
- Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira has been ranked as their greatest star in the middle of the park.
Arsenal are one of the most famous clubs in Britain. Famous for occupying the N5 postcode in London, they have been at the heart of domestic success in England for decades. From winning the Premier League to the FA Cup, you could never write the Gunners off.
Most notably featuring dominant spells in the 1930s and early 2000s, the club have always had central midfielders who can dictate the tempo of matches. With their pace, awareness and aggression, they are some of the most well-rounded players in the world, single-handedly winning encounters at times.
Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest central midfielders in Arsenal's history. The likes of Emmanuel Petit and Gilberto Silva, despite all their talent, have not been included as they were defensive midfielders, not central midfielders. They were just as important to the team, though.
Ranking Factors
- Importance to team - If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher.
- Longevity - Arsenal had several players who failed to make the list as other stars shone for a longer period of time.
- Goals and assists - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.
|
Ranking the Best Arsenal Central Midfielders of All-Time
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Arsenal career
|
1.
|
Patrick Vieira
|
1996-2005
|
2.
|
David Rocastle
|
1985-1992
|
3.
|
Cesc Fabregas
|
2003-2011
|
4.
|
Liam Brady
|
1974-1980
|
5.
|
Alex James
|
1929-1937
|
6.
|
Ray Parlour
|
1992-2004
|
7.
|
Santi Cazorla
|
2012-2018
|
8.
|
Aaron Ramsey
|
2008-2019
|
9.
|
Jack Wilshere
|
2008-2018
9 Jack Wilshere
Played for Arsenal from 2008-2018
What could have been? That's the story of Jack Wilshere and his injury-hit career. The energetic sensation – who was world-class on his day – never reached the potential he had due to non-stop injuries in the middle of the park. When he first broke onto the scene, he was billed as England's future.
In a Round of 16 match against Barcelona, he dominated the midfield battle, despite going up against three of the best midfielders of all time – Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets. He had everything needed in his performance, but it never became consistent. Most notably, he missed the entirety of the 2015/2016 campaign through injury.
|
Wilshere's Premier League Stats
|
Matches
|
182
|
Goals
|
8
|
Assists
|
18
|
Passes per Match
|
41.18
|
Big Chances Created
|
32
8 Aaron Ramsey
Played for Arsenal from 2008-2019
From one midfielder who starred in the 'Emirates Era' at Arsenal to another. Aaron Ramsey's story had stark comparisons to Wilshere's. Still blighted by injury, he at least managed to excel in some of the world's hardest competitions. The club hoped he would be the future of their midfield alongside Wilshere early on.
The most memorable moment of Ramsey's career in N5, which made him one of their most-loved players, came in 2014. Looking to end a nine-year trophy drought, the Welshman scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final to seal a 3-2 victory and taste silverware. He was named the club's Player of the Season that campaign as well.
|
Ramsey's Premier League Stats
|
Matches
|
262
|
Goals
|
40
|
Assists
|
46
|
Passes per Match
|
50.42
|
Big Chances Created
|
49
7 Santi Cazorla
Played for Arsenal from 2012-2018
The Spanish wizard. There's been very few players as technically gifted as Santi Cazorla in the Premier League. Once again impacted by injury, everyone agrees he was a pleasure to watch, effortlessly gliding around the middle of the park like it was a training session.
Throughout a six-year spell at the Emirates Stadium, Cazorla quickly became a fan favourite, whilst he averaged just under a goal contribution every two matches in the league. Named Arsenal's Player of the Season at the end of the 2012/2013 campaign, they do not make players like him anymore.
|
Cazorla's Premier League Stats
|
Matches
|
129
|
Goals
|
25
|
Assists
|
35
|
Passes per Match
|
66.39
|
Big Chances Created
|
43
6 Ray Parlour
Played for Arsenal from 1992-2004
Although primarily a right midfielder, Ray Parlour was a versatile superstar for Arsenal. Billed as one of the most underrated players of his generation, the English superstar was always a key cog in the system. It's why he was named their 1997/1998 Player of the Season.
He broke into the first team as a roaming central midfielder under George Graham but reconfigured himself into a hard-working wide man when Wenger took over. Always reliable, it's no wonder to see why Gunners fans hold him in high regard more than 20 years on.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ray Parlour has made the most Premier League appearances in Arsenal's history (333).
|
Parlour's Arsenal Career
|
Matches
|
466
|
Goals
|
32
|
Assists
|
29
|
Honours
|
Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4), EFL Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup
5 Alex James
Played for Arsenal from 1929-1937
Thriving as an advanced playmaker, Alex James also loved to drop deep into the middle of the park. During his eight years in north London, he won four league titles and - highlighting his creativity - the club scored more than 100 league goals in three separate seasons. Arsenal have not hit triple digits since his departure.
Playing so deep as a supporting player, he scored relatively few goals for Arsenal – only 27 in 261 appearances – but he made up for it with his creativity. He could pick out passes people thought weren't possible, gliding around the pitch effortlessly as others watched in awe.
|
James' Arsenal Career
|
Matches
|
261
|
Goals
|
27
|
Honours
|
First Division (x4), FA Cup (x2)
4 Liam Brady
Played for Arsenal from 1974-1980
Continuing the trend on this list, Liam Brady was another creative genius. Acting as their playmaker in the middle of the park, he was a league above everyone else during his six-year stint from 1974 to 1980. Despite the challenging natural conditions that came with football in the 70s, Brady thrived.
The Irishman was more concerned with creating than scoring long before assists were reliably recorded – and the only downside is that he lacks silverware compared to other legendary players on this list. Despite reaching three consecutive FA Cup finals and the European Cup Winners' Cup final, he only won one trophy.
|
Brady's Arsenal Career
|
Matches
|
307
|
Goals
|
59
|
Honours
|
FA Cup