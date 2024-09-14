Key Takeaways Arsenal have had countless legendary wingers stretch over several eras.

Despite not winning the Premier League since 2004, Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs of all time. They've dominated English football throughout different periods of time, with their team under manager Arsene Wenger considered one of the greatest teams ever.

Throughout every era, fans have travelled in their thousands to support the team. Nicknamed "Gooners", they always want to be made excited by energetic wingers who can get fans off their seats with quick skills, flashy moments and sheer individual brilliance.

Arsenal have had a plethora of players like this over the years, with some helping the team bring home silverware. Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest wingers in the club's history; the list remarkably stretches from the 1920s to the present day. Most notably, Thierry Henry is not included as – although he was world-class – Wenger quickly converted him from a raw winger to a legendary striker.

Ranking Factors

Goals scored for Arsenal - despite not being the main men, wingers still need to provide consistent output.

despite not being the main men, wingers still need to provide consistent output. Longevity - The longer they stayed at the club, the more they were well-loved by fans.

The longer they stayed at the club, the more they were well-loved by fans. Impact - Whether they 'carried' their side or were part of a world-class team needs to be considered.

Greatest Wingers in Arsenal History Rank Player Years Playing For Arsenal 1. Robert Pires 2000-2006 2. George Armstrong 1961-1977 3. Marc Overmars 1997-2000 4. Freddie Ljungberg 1998-2007 5. Joe Hulme 1926-1938 6. John Radford 1964-1976 7. Sylvain Wiltord 2000-2004 8. Bukayo Saka 2018-Present 9. Theo Walcott 2006-2018

9 Theo Walcott

Played for Arsenal from 2006-2018

The electric speedster. Theo Walcott was as entertaining as they came for wingers during the 'Barclays era'. Joining in 2006 for £5m, Walcott quickly became a consistent and reliable option on either flank, with his ability to stretch defenders wide quickly providing a new dimension to Wenger's attacking options.

However, his end product was impressive as well. By scoring 108 goals and picking up 73 assists in nearly 400 matches, the Southampton prodigy was world-class on his day. The major issue with the winger was his injury record, which – including an anterior cruciate ligament tear – stopped him from reaching his greatest potential.

Walcott's Arsenal Career Matches 397 Goals 108 Assists 73 Honours FA Cup (x3)

8 Bukayo Saka

Played for Arsenal since 2018

When Walcott left in 2018, Arsenal thankfully had a new academy star ready to step up to the plate. Bukayo Saka is now one of the best wingers in the world – and his path from energetic wing-back to world-class attacker should inspire anyone looking to become a professional footballer.

Saka has always been well-loved by fans around the globe. He rarely gets involved in controversy, whilst – on the pitch – his pace, flair and energy has helped Arsenal return to elite status in the Premier League. Capable of cutting in and utilising his lethal left foot, Saka has always picked up 100 goal contributions in just 229 matches.

Saka's Arsenal Career Matches 229 Goals 59 Assists 56 Honours FA Cup

7 Sylvain Wiltord

Played for Arsenal from 2000-2004

Sylvain Wiltord was a key member of Arsenal's invincible squad. After arriving in 2000 from Bordeaux as one of the club's best players ever, the France international played as a second striker and right winger throughout his four-year spell at Highbury. His versatility – which also allowed him to play on the left flank – was crucial, with Wiltord forming an impressive partnership with legendary French striker Thierry Henry.

He scored 45 goals in 178 matches for the Gunners, winning two Premier League titles and two FA Cups in the process. The highlight of Wiltord's Arsenal career came at the end of the 2001/2002 season, as he scored the winning goal over Manchester United at Old Trafford to seal the double. Legendary in every sense.

Wiltord's Arsenal Career Matches 178 Goals 45 Assists 7 Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x2)

6 John Radford

Played for Arsenal from 1964-1976

Taking a trip down memory lane, John Radford had the ability to play as a striker or on the flanks. It epitomised his versatility, which – in any era – is one of the most important characteristics a footballer can have. Radford played for Arsenal over a 12-year period, and he was well-known for his speed, close control and consistent goal-scoring output.

With 149 goals in 481 matches, he sits fourth on Arsenal's all-time top goalscorers list, behind Cliff Bastin, Ian Wright and Thierry Henry. Playing an instrumental role in the Gunners winning the First Division and FA Cup, he will always be etched into the club's Hall of Fame.

Radford's Arsenal Career Matches 481 Goals 149 Honours First Division, FA Cup

5 Joe Hulme

Played for Arsenal from 1926-1938

Prior to World War II, Joe Hulme was seen as one of Arsenal's most exciting options at right winger. Over a 12-year period, he scored 125 goals in 374 matches, with his pace and in-game awareness seeing him sit above everyone else in the league. It helped the Gunners win three First Division titles and two FA Cups, with Hulme regularly combining with Cliff Bastin on the other flank.

Under manager Herbert Chapman, one of the greatest Arsenal coaches of all time, Hulme was one of the best players around. When he left the Gunners, he was second on their all-time top goalscorers list; he now sits ninth.

Hulme's Arsenal Career Matches 374 Goals 125 Honours First Division (x3), FA Cup (x2)

4 Freddie Ljungberg

Played for Arsenal from 1998-2007

In the same incredible era as Henry, Freddie Ljungberg was a shining light for Arsenal on the right flank. Not only was he versatile – capable of playing as an advanced playmaker as well – but the Swede was as naturally gifted as the came, dominating matches effortlessly.

His marauding runs from midfield, coupled with a knack for scoring goals, made him a constant threat to opposition defences. Signed for only £3m from Halmstads, he's seen as one of the best value signings of all time, whilst he tasted tangible success by winning the Premier League twice and the FA Cup three times. World-class.

Ljungberg's Arsenal Career Matches 328 Goals 72 Assists 40 Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x3)

3 Marc Overmars

Played for Arsenal from 1997-2000

Although Marc Overmars only had a three-year spell in N5, he ranks high up on this list because he was one of the best players in the world. Electric. Energetic. World-class. Three words which described Overmars perfectly, with the Dutchman providing a new dimension to the Gunners.

After arriving from Ajax, the left winger quickly became a fan favourite. He was a classic winger, capable of getting fans off their seats with his pace, whilst his end product in the final third was also nothing short of spectacular. He scored two crucial goals against Man United and Newcastle respectively to help them complete the double in 1998, making up two of his 77 goal contributions in just 141 matches.

Overmars' Arsenal Career Matches 141 Goals 40 Assists 33 Honours Premier League, FA Cup

2 George Armstrong

Played for Arsenal from 1961-1977

Arsenal's record in the 1960s and 1970s was not as successful as they hoped for. However, despite the negativity, George Armstrong was a beacon of light who was loyalty personified. He spent 16 years at the club, scoring 68 goals in the process. Remarkably, he never made his international debut, but that was more due to the era's tactical preferences instead of his weaknesses.

Throughout his legendary career, he was known as one of Arsenal's most consistent players, whilst his legendary set-pieces and non-stop work ethic meant he could always be depended upon by any manager. They would not have won the First Division and FA Cup would not have been possible without him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Armstrong has made the third-most appearances in Arsenal's history with 621.

Armstrong's Arsenal Career Matches 621 Goals 68 Honours First Division, FA Cup

1 Robert Pires

Played for Arsenal from 2000-2006