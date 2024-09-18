Key Takeaways Jersey numbers hold immense sentimental value, symbolising strength, power and esteem in football.

Arsenal's number seven shirt has been worn by a host of club legends stretching back to George Armstrong in the 1960s.

Modern-day star, Bukayo Saka, has excelled since taking over this famous digit in 2020.

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs of all time. They may have never won the Champions League, but their dominance in domestic competitions, including the Premier League and FA Cup, sees them hold a place among greatness in English history.

Situated in north London, they have had some of the greatest players of all time ply their trade at Highbury and the Emirates Stadium – and some of them have worn the iconic number seven shirt. Jersey numbers hold value to players. They highlight strength, power and esteem, with the number seven kit being the most popular.

Typically worn by wingers, we have decided to outline the nine greatest figures to ever wear the iconic shirt number at the Gunners, with the list stretching from the 1960s to the modern day. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season. That's partially why more modern-day players have been featured.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 7 at Arsenal Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 7 1. Robert Pires 2000–2006 2000–2006 2. David Rocastle 1985–1992 1985–1992 3. George Armstrong 1961–1977 1969–1976 4. Ray Parlour 1992–2004 1992–1993 5. John Radford 1964–1976 1967–1969 6. Bukayo Saka 2018–Present 2020–Present 7. Alexis Sanchez 2014–2018 2016–2018 8. David Platt 1995–1998 1995–1998 9. Tomas Rosicky 2006–2016 2006–2016

9 Tomas Rosicky

Years in the number seven shirt: 2006–2016

Arsenal's new era at the Emirates did not get off to the start they wanted. The Gunners did not win a trophy until 2014 and fell short of Premier League glory on numerous occasions. However, the players of that spell are still remembered fondly, with versatile midfielder Tomas Rosicky shining.

Joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2006, he quickly became a fan favourite. Rosicky had major injury struggles, but he was still able to shine at the right moments, scoring legendary goals against north London rivals Tottenham in 2014. Capable of gliding around the final third, Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal website "he makes it look very easy when he's playing" when the midfielder left in 2016.

Rosicky's Arsenal Career Matches 246 Goals 28 Assists 23 Honours FA Cup (x2)

8 David Platt

Years in the number seven shirt: 1995–1998

David Platt will always be famous for one moment in his career – scoring a 120th-minute winner against Belgium at the 1990 World Cup. However, alongside his impressive outings at international level, he also excelled for numerous clubs, including Arsenal for three years.

Wearing the iconic number seven shirt, the former Juventus and Sampdoria midfielder returned to England with Arsenal in 1995 and big things were expected. In his first two years, he established a starting spot in the team alongside the club's greatest midfielder of all time, Patrick Vieira, ultimately tasting Premier League and FA Cup glory to signify a trophy-laden conclusion to his career.

Platt's Arsenal Career Matches 108 Goals 15 Assists 7 Honours Premier League, FA Cup

7 Alexis Sanchez

Years in the number seven shirt: 2016–2018

When Alexis Sanchez was at his very best, he was one of the best wingers in the world. Carrying Arsenal on his back, the Chilean could glide around the final third, cutting in and using his lethal right foot to frighten even the best defenders in the world.

Midway through his spell at the Emirates, Sanchez switched from the number 17 shirt to the iconic number seven. In the 2016/17 campaign, he highlighted why he made the change, registering 24 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League whilst also helping the Gunners win the FA Cup. Although it had a sour ending with the winger joining Manchester United in January 2018, Sanchez remains well-remembered in N5.

Sanchez's Arsenal Career Matches 166 Goals 80 Assists 43 Honours FA Cup (x2)

6 Bukayo Saka

Years in the number seven shirt: 2020–Present

An Arsenal legend. Bukayo Saka may only be 23 years old, but the Hale End prodigy is already an icon in the eyes of Arsenal fans. His road from energetic wing-back to world-class attacker should inspire anyone looking to become a professional footballer.

Now a lethal right winger, Saka has impressed on a regular basis since 2021. His flair, energy and passion transfer to the ball, with his ability to cut in and cause problems helping Arsenal repeatedly challenge for the Premier League title. The affable and fiercely intelligent wide man is so dangerous that opponents almost always deploy at least two players to shut him down. Even then, Saka's brilliance is rarely quelled for long.

Saka's Arsenal Career Matches 230 Goals 59 Assists 57 Honours FA Cup

5 John Radford

Years in the number seven shirt: 1967–1969

Taking a trip down memory lane, John Radford was a versatile hero for Arsenal during his 12-year career. Capable of playing upfront or on the flanks, he scored 149 goals in 481 matches, placing him fourth on Arsenal's all-time top goalscorers list, behind Cliff Bastin, Ian Wright and Thierry Henry.

Radford was known for his speed, close control and consistency, with the winger playing a fundamental role in the Gunners winning the First Division and FA Cup in 1971 - the club's first-ever league and cup double. He was even named the Gunners' Player of the Season in 1968 and 1973 as well.

Radford's Arsenal Career Matches 481 Goals 149 Honours First Division, FA Cup

4 Ray Parlour

Years in the number seven shirt: 1992–1993

One of the most underrated players in Arsenal's history. When everyone looks back at Arsenal's incredible spell in the 1990s and 2000s, Ray Parlour is rarely one of the first names which springs to mind, but he was a key cog in the system. Capable of playing as a right midfielder or in the middle of the park, he was named their 1997/98 Player of the Season.

The 'Romford Pele' only spent one campaign in the iconic number seven shirt, but it laid out the foundations for his legendary career at Highbury. George Graham used him inconsistently, but it was Arsene Wenger who truly found his talent, as he went on to make the most Premier League appearances in Arsenal's history (333).

Parlour's Arsenal Career Matches 466 Goals 32 Assists 29 Honours Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4), EFL Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

3 George Armstrong

Years in the number seven shirt: 1969–1976

Longevity is always key when looking back on a player's career. Shining for one season is impressive, but being a key cog in the system year after year is world-class. George Armstrong did exactly that. Acting as an unwavering beacon of light, he spent 16 years at the club, scoring 68 goals in the process.

The winger was known as one of Arsenal's most consistent players, which helped the Gunners win the First Division and FA Cup in 1971. Named their Player of the Year the season prior, Armstrong was always at the heart of their success, selflessly scuttling up and down the flank in a red blur.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Armstrong has made the third-most appearances in Arsenal's history with 621.

Armstrong's Arsenal Career Matches 621 Goals 68 Honours First Division, FA Cup

2 David Rocastle

Years in the number seven shirt: 1985–1992

During a seven-year career in N5, David Rocastle was Arsenal's main creative outlet. Capable of playing as a playmaker or on the wing, he shined, whilst he is remembered for his personality just as much as his talent on the pitch. Ian Wright described him as a "brother", whilst others never had a bad word to say about him.

He was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 1987 and 1989, whilst the latter saw him feature in every single match as the Gunners won the title. Most memorably, a solo strike against Middlesbrough and a 30-yard lob against Aston Villa helped the Gunners become one of the most entertaining sides in the league.

Rocastle's Arsenal Career Matches 277 Goals 34 Honours First Division (x2), EFL Cup

1 Robert Pires

Years in the number seven shirt: 2000–2006