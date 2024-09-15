Key Takeaways Arsenal have always produced impressive right-backs during a rollercoaster journey since formation.

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs of all time. From dominating in the 1930s to going unbeaten in 2004, they have never been far from the top of the game. The Gunners' ability to find world-class talent has helped them reach the pinnacle of the sport.

In the hardest competitions around the globe, it's typically the strikers who are in the main spotlight. However, defenders - specifically right-backs - play an important role as well, solidifying the defence and providing a foundation to attack in the first place.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest right-backs in Arsenal's history. All of them, bar one, have walked away with tangible success, with their skills typically reflecting the nature of football at the time. They are – and will remain – Arsenal legends.

Importance - If they were seen as a key player for the team, they have been ranked higher.

9 Best Arsenal Right-Backs Ever Rank Player Arsenal Career 1. Lee Dixon 1988–2002 2. Pat Rice 1967–1980 3. Lauren 2000–2006 4. Nigel Winterburn 1987–2000 5. Tom Parker 1926–1933 6. George Male 1929–1948 7. Bacary Sagna 2007–2014 8. Bob McNab 1966–1975 9. Ben White 2021–Present

9 Ben White

2021–Present

Close

When Ben White first joined Arsenal in 2021 from Brighton, there were question marks about value for money. "£50m for a player who was inconsistent at the Seagulls," some suggested, but the centre-back turned right-back quickly proved people wrong.

Now a key cog in Mikel Arteta's system, White is arguably one of the best defenders in the world, capable of driving forward into the final third whilst also defending resolutely. Maybe he's not a traditional right-back with heaps of pace, but he's become a shining light for the Gunners during their most successful era in years. Loathed by opponents, White is dearly loved by the Emirates faithful.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben White is still the eighth most expensive Englishman of all time due to his £50m move to Arsenal.

White's Premier League Stats Matches 146 Goals 6 Clean Sheets 48 Interceptions 161 Clearances 301

8 Bob McNab

1966–1975

Stretching back through the decades, Bob McNab played over 300 times for Arsenal during a nine-year career. After joining from Huddersfield for £50,000 in 1966, he quickly excelled at right-back as a part of the double-winning side in 1970/71. Whilst also featuring in the team that lost the 1972 FA Cup final, McNab was reliable throughout a successful era for the Gunners.

His overlapping runs and pinpoint crosses provided an attacking outlet for the team, while his defensive discipline ensured solidity at the back. Consistency is always key – and McNab had it in abundance as a crucial member of the team's resolute backline.

McNab's Arsenal Career Matches 321 Goals 4 Honours First Division, FA Cup

7 Bacary Sagna

2007–2014

Bacary Sagna was a typical cult hero in the Premier League for seven years. He had clear defensive downfalls, but he was charismatic, always looking to create chances on the pitch. The Frenchman was named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2008 and 2011, whilst he finally lifted a piece of silverware in 2014 after picking up the FA Cup following a dramatic 3-2 win over Hull City at Wembley.

Endowed with pace, power and defensive awareness, Sagna was as aggressive as they came at right-back. If he had a bit more consistency and reliability, he would have been one of the greatest Premier League defenders ever.

Sagna's Premier League Stats Matches 267 Goals 4 Clean Sheets 95 Interceptions 439 Clearances 1,228

6 George Male

1929–1948

Football was completely different in the 1930s. The style of play was different, Manchester City were not dominating and Arsenal were winning the league dominantly. From 1929 to 1948, George Male won the First Division six times with the club, and – to complement this – he was also England's captain from 1936 until the start of World War II.

Male's story is one of versatility. Initially a left-sided player, he shifted to right-back under manager Herbert Chapman in 1932. When he returned from the Second World War, Male played a pivotal role in Arsenal's 1947/48 title win. Legendary in every sense, he epitomised the loyalty fans always want to see from players.

Male's Arsenal Career Matches 285 Goals 0 Honours First Division (x6), FA Cup (x2)

5 Tom Parker

1926–1933

Overlapping slightly with George Male, Tom Parker was one of the first significant signings made by Herbert Chapman, one of the club's greatest managers ever. The right-back, who was also a penalty expert, joined from Southampton for £3,250 in March 1926; from there, he went from strength to strength.

He was the captain during the greatest years in the 1930s, which saw him lead the club to their first trophy – the 1930 FA Cup. The ever-present full-back missed only six matches in seven seasons, showcasing the importance of consistency and reliability no matter what the era. It would be incredibly surprising to get someone like Parker in the modern-day.

Parker's Arsenal Career Matches 258 Goals 17 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup

4 Nigel Winterburn

1987–2000

Although primarily seen as a left-back, Nigel Winterburn started his Arsenal career on the right side of the defence, before becoming a part of their legendary back four, which helped the Gunners dominate English football. Winterburn was disciplined and always capable of reading the game intelligently – a feature still underrated by some.

Capable of running down the flank and providing attacking support, he netted a stunning wonder goal against Chelsea that will live long in the memory, making up one of his nine goals. By winning three league titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup, Winterburn enjoyed a dream career.

Winterburn's Arsenal Career Appearances 555 Goals + Assists 9 Honours First Division/Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x2), League Cup

3 Lauren

2000–2006

Arsenal's team in the early 2000s is considered to be one of the greatest club sides of all time. Lauren joined from Mallorca with a strong reputation in 2000 and proved to be a key cog in Arsene Wenger's winning machine.

The Cameroonian international helped the Gunners win the Premier League at Old Trafford in 2002, whilst - two years later - Lauren's defensive awareness helped the north London outfit go the whole league campaign unbeaten as champions. He provided plenty of support down the flank to Freddie Ljungberg before eventually leaving Highbury in 2006 with five trophies and a stack of plaudits.

Lauren's Premier League Stats Matches 184 Goals 6 Clean Sheets 63 Interceptions 29 Clearances 64

2 Pat Rice

1967–1980

Pat Rice is an Arsenal legend simply because he was Wenger's assistant manager from 1996 to 2012, as he watched them dominate English football in spells. However, from 1967 to 1980, he was the star, plying his trade on the pitch instead of watching from the sidelines.

In his maiden season at the club, he won a league and cup double and, although it would take eight years for Rice to get his hands on another piece of silverware, his abilities as a defender were undeniable. He was as reliable as they came, making 528 appearances to solidify the position as his own.

Rice's Arsenal Career Matches 528 Goals 13 Honours First Division, FA Cup (x2)

1 Lee Dixon

1988–2002

Lee Dixon has been ranked as the greatest right-back in Arsenal's history. The now-TV pundit made 594 appearances for the Gunners during a stellar career, and he was always known for his consistency. Treating football like an art, he made playing at right-back – a notoriously difficult role – look easy, whilst his teammates always depended on him for precise crosses.

During a 14-year spell at Highbury, he won the league title three times, which – coupled with a trio of FA Cups – makes him one of the most successful players in the club's history. It was fitting that his final season at Highbury in 2002 ended at the summit of the Premier League as well.

Dixon's Arsenal Career Matches 594 Goals 26 Honours First Division/Premier League (x4), FA Cup (x3)

