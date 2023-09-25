Highlights Arsenal fans shouldn't worry about Jorginho's mistake in the North London derby, as he will be determined to set things right as it's not a common occurrence for him.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Jorginho should keep his place in the team if Declan Rice is unavailable, as he may just need some game time to regain his form.

Rice's injury is not serious as first thought but players like Jorginho could be given more opportunities to play to ease him back into the side.

Arsenal supporters shouldn’t fret over Jorginho being used as a stop-gap replacement for Declan Rice because of his ‘one mistake’ and journalist Paul Brown has given his reasoning why, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian has been limited to 61 minutes this term but his mistake in the North London derby will overshadow any positives to take.

Arsenal news – Latest

For the first time in a while, the match-up between London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur encapsulated fans from all corners of the globe. Mikel Arteta’s side are looking to better their results from 2022/23, while the lovable Ange Postecoglou has turned Spurs into an entirely different entity.

Heung-min Son and James Maddison tore it up for the visitors, while a Cristian Romero own goal and Bukayo Saka spot kick meant the game finished two goals apiece. However, Jorginho’s name emerged among the headlines for his poor mistake that led to Tottenham’s second of the afternoon. Just one minute after they had regained their one goal cushion, the midfielder, who replaced Rice at the interval, had the ball nicked off him by Maddison as he scrambled the ball from under his feet.

Post-match, Jorginho offered his apologies to the Emirates faithful on social media by saying:

“A painful mistake today, but seeing how everyone reacted after it to support and lift me up, my teammates, coaches, staff and the fans, it gives me even more motivation to work harder, because all of you deserve my best version. “Thank you so much for the support Arsenal family.”

Since his cross-London switch, Jorginho has failed to establish himself as a regular under Arteta’s stewardship having plundered a mere 21 appearances under the Spaniard. Across that period, he has racked up just one assist, which came against Newcastle United in May 2023. Despite his underwhelming performances for the Gunners, Brown believes their fans should not jump to conclusions should he need to step up in the absence of the ever-reliable Rice.

I don’t think anyone should be too worried about Jorginho – Paul Brown

Brown suggested that he expects Jorginho to keep his place should Rice be deemed unfit for selection in their upcoming cup encounter with Brentford, despite his forgettable error. The journalist insisted that someone of his calibre will be keen to set the record straight and will quickly move on, as should those of an Arsenal persuasion. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“It may just be that he [Jorginho] needs a little run, or he needs some game time to get fully back up to speed. It wouldn’t surprise me if he does play in the next one if Declan Rice isn’t around, so I don’t think anyone should be too worried really about Jorginho just because he made that one mistake in the derby. “I think he’ll be determined to try and put that right. He knows he made a bad mistake, but it isn’t something that you commonly see from him, so I wouldn’t expect him to dwell on it.”

Luckily for Arteta and his entourage, his £105m man will not be out for an extensive period, per The Guardian. The report suggests that he could even be in contention to face Bournemouth in their next Premier League outing. The initial injury scare would have come as a massive surprise for Arteta and his team seeing as Rice is known for his impressive injury record. Despite the relief of it not being anything too prohibitive, the likelihood is that he will eased back into proceedings, giving the likes of Jorginho more time on the pitch.

Arsenal are already beset by injury concerns with summer signing Jurrien Timber out for at least the next months. A litany of players including Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey were also unavailable for the hotly contested Spurs affair as Arteta said:

“It was already a test today because we missed five big players.”

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What next for Arsenal?

As already mentioned, capital rivals Brentford is the club’s next big test as the pair match up in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. Cup competitions will be the perfect opportunity to taste silverware after so narrowly missing out on Premier League glory last campaign.

When domestic football resumes next weekend, Arsenal will make the trip down south to face 17th place Bournemouth, who are struggling to find their feet Andoni Iraola. Arteta’s Arsenal are unbeaten thus far in the league and will be looking to continue their imperious streak against the struggling south coast outfit.

Upon their return to the Champions League, a 4-0 romp over PSV Eindhoven came their way, and they will look to prevail the nerves once again in their contest with RC Lens, who managed to survive a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their European curtain-raiser.