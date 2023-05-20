Arsenal are "the big favourites" to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been linked to some of England's biggest clubs, including Chelsea, but the transfer expert says the Gunners are in pole position for his signature.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already spoken to Rice as he looks to bring the West Ham captain to the Emirates.

He's currently valued at around £69m by Transfermarkt but is likely to cost much more than that.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham want a fee of £120m for Rice or an offer of £100m plus a player from the buying club.

The same outlet states that Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have also shown an interest in the Englishman.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

While Rice is an option Chelsea often consider, Romano says Arsenal are still the club leading the race for his services.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Declan Rice is always a name they have around, but we know Arsenal are the big favourites there. So it's still an open situation."

Why are Arsenal the favourites to sign Declan Rice?

The Gunners appear to be the team who are pushing the hardest for Rice, while they also have a lot to offer the England international.

They're going to be playing in the Champions League next season, unlike Chelsea, and have proven that they can challenge for the Premier League title. The chance to compete for that trophy will surely appeal to him.

Arsenal also seem ready to hand Rice a huge contract. As per the MailOnline, the north London outfit are prepared to offer him a £300,000-a-week deal.

A club of Chelsea's riches could probably strike a similar agreement with the West Ham captain; however, their football project is miles behind their rivals' right now.

They also appear to be prioritising other midfielders over Rice. According to Football Insider, the Blues are working on a deal to sign Southampton's Roméo Lavia.

As for United and Liverpool, while you wouldn't rule anything out, their focus looks to be elsewhere at present.

All in all, then, it's not hard to see how Arsenal have got at the front of the queue for Rice, who now looks very likely to join them ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.