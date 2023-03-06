Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall was spotted handing his jacket to a fan in the crowd at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has explained why he gave his coat to a fan after his team won the Continental Cup.

The Gunners defeated Chelsea 3-1 to win their first trophy in four years, with goals from Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little cancelling out Sam Kerr’s opener in the second minute of the match.

An own goal from Niamh Charles secured the victory for Arsenal, much to the delight of thousands of fans at Selhurst Park.

One fan in particular went home with a special souvenir – Eidevall’s coat.

The Arsenal manager was spotted handing over his jacket to a man in the crowd, and he explained why he did so in a clip on the club’s Twitter account.

Video: Watch Jonas Eidevall give his coat to an Arsenal fan

Why did Jonas Eidevall give his coat to an Arsenal fan?

Eidevall praised the Arsenal fans for the creating a brilliant atmosphere during the Conti Cup final, before discussing his decision to hand over his coat.

“After the game on Sunday, there was a guy and he was so optimistic,” Eidevall said. “He said he was coming next Sunday – I believe in you guys, you're going to win.

“I told him, ‘people like you are what makes this football club great. Your optimism gives me energy. I can give that back to the team and it can help our performance. So you come here, you do the same thing next Sunday, and we win, you get my coat’.

“So I'm very happy for him. I'm very happy for us.”

Eidevall joked: “Now I just need to sort out a new coat. So please help Adidas, give me a new coat so I won't be freezing on the sideline on Wednesday.”

Video: Watch Jonas Eidevall explain why he gave his coat to a fan

What else did Jonas Eidevall say after Arsenal’s win?

Eidevall was full of praise for his team after their dominant performance against Chelsea, singling out captain Kim Little for her player of the match display.

"When you thought she couldn’t get better, she puts on that performance,” said Eidevall.

"I told Kim after the game, I wasn’t sure it was possible but ‘this is the best you’ve been since I have been the coach.’

"I think she was phenomenal the whole game. The way she connects the team, the duels, the work rate, her decision-making on the ball.

"She plays close to a perfect match, I am so happy for her. It is a trait for a great player to have a performance like that when it matters most."

Arsenal's focus will now turn back to the Women's Super League, with a match against Liverpool on Wednesday.