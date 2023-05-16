Jonas Eidevall dealt calmly with an awkward situation during a press conference before Arsenal’s encounter against Everton in the Women’s Super League.

It’s been a mixed campaign for the Gunners, who have been ravaged by injuries to a number of high-profile players such as Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal are still set to finish in the top three of the WSL and qualify for the Champions League next season.

They also will finish the campaign with a trophy, having defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the Continental Cup final in March.

One journalist appeared to forget this detail when speaking to Eidevall in today’s press conference.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall corrects journalist for Chelsea claim

The journalist started his question to Eidevall by claiming the treble was “on” for Chelsea, asking the Arsenal boss to comment on their season so far.

Eidevall was visibly confused, responding: “I’ve no idea how they can receive a treble. Like in what competitions?”

The journalist answered: “If they can win the league, the FA Cup and then the Conti Cup.”

Eidevall dealt with the misunderstanding calmly, smiling as he told the journalist: “I think the Conti Cup, we won. So I think that’s going to be tough for them, to play that game again.”

Fans react to awkward moment in press conference

A video of the awkward moment was immediately uploaded on social media, with football fans cringing hard as they watched it.

“PLSSSS THIS IS TOOOOO AWKWARD,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another posted: “I don't think I've ever had so much second-hand embarrassment for someone in my life.”

Another wrote: “The second hand embarrassment i got from this”, while someone else commented: “I wouldn’t step outside in the daylight ever again if I was that journalist.”

Others praised Eidevall for his calm response, with one fan writing: “Fair play to Jonas I would've been livid”.

Another commented: “Well done to him. Handled this the right way.”

Arsenal will be back on the pitch tomorrow for their match against Everton, which will take place at Walton Hall Park Stadium in Liverpool.