Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta joined the club’s sporting director Edu at the Emirates as the women’s team defeated Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Gunners went into their home tie with a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, but turned the encounter on its head in a scintillating first half.

Frida Maanum scored a stunning goal in the 20th minute, before Stina Blackstenius headed home to make it 2-0 just six minutes later.

Arsenal stayed resolute for the remainder of the match, booking a place in the Champions League semi-final for the first time in 10 years. They will now come up against Wolfsburg later this month for a place in the final.

It was a brilliant performance from the team, and Arteta has since revealed he was left extremely impressed.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League win?

“It was beautiful,” Arteta said in a press conference before his side took on Leeds in the Premier League.

“It was great to have the experience to live it there and the crowd that we had in the game. Especially the way they played – in the first half it was a real joy to watch.

“It is a big achievement, it hasn’t happened for many, many years at the club and we have to catch them up.

“This is the beauty of it, getting things inside the club that are inspiring for each other and can make us closer and better.”

Arteta also praised Maanum’s goal, saying: “Beautiful. The moment the ball left her feet we knew it was going in. It is just a beautiful finish.”

Video: Watch Mikel Arteta hail Arsenal Women

Jonas Eidevall praises “one club” mentality at Arsenal

Arsenal are top of the Premier League and part of a four-team title race in the Women’s Super League.

The women’s side has also won the Continental Cup this season, and are still in contention for European glory.

The atmosphere around Arsenal has been incredibly positive in recent months, and women’s team boss Jonas Eidevall was quick to commend the one-club mentality.

“When we talk about Arsenal class, when you are working in the organisation you understand these are actions, not just words,” he said.

“It feels like you are working in one club. That is the environment and we are all very thankful to be in that and to be inspired by all the great players and coaches inside these buildings.”