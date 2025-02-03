Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are currently monitoring Bournemouth hotshot Justin Kluivert, according to The Sun, but will face competition from fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United if they choose to truly pursue the Ajax graduate.

On red-hot form for the Cherries this season, having plundered 12 goals – including two hat-tricks – and five assists in 25 outings, the Dutchman is being eyed by both Premier League clubs, both of whom are keen to reinforce their options up top.

The Gunners, despite pushing Manchester City to the title in back-to-back campaigns, have been without a reliable centre forward in that time. As such, reports have suggested that adding a fresh forward to their ranks is the top priority.

Kluivert, dubbed as 'amazing' by Andoni Iraola, plays on the left wing for Bournemouth and, in their pursuit of European football, has been instrumental to their rise up the table with his potency in the final third – as evidenced by his impressive goal haul.

Arsenal, per The Sun's report, who are lacking options across their front line, are monitoring the diminutive wide man, who has notched 21 goals and a further seven assists in 61 appearances since joining from Roma in the summer of 2023.

As mentioned, Eddie Howe and his entourage are also keeping tabs on the Zaandam-born ace, 25, in case they lose the talismanic Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window – which, at this point, remains a definite possibility.

The enigmatic Swede, widely recognised as one of the best strikers in world football, is admired by a host of top European clubs – Arsenal included – and the Magpies are planning ahead of his potential departure in the summer.

The northeast outfit, who are gunning for top four credentials this season, have watched Kluivert closely in his last five outings for Iraola’s high-flyers. As things stand, the three-cap Netherland international is contracted to the south coast side until the summer of 2028.