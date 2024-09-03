Arsenal look ‘a little bit short of depth’ to close the gap on Manchester City this season, journalist Dan Kilpatrick has said.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast, he suggested the Gunners will be relatively pleased with their transfer window but still lack depth in front of goal, especially after the latest injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian forward played five minutes on the opening day of the season against Wolves but has been out for Arsenal’s two matches since, due to a groin injury.

Speaking ahead of the Brighton match last week, Arteta revealed that Jesus is expected to be available ‘pretty soon’, as the Gunners face a tough run of fixtures in September, with trips to Tottenham and Man City.

Arsenal opted against signing a natural centre-forward in the summer transfer window, despite their struggles in front of goal last season.

The Gunners have heavily relied on Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard’s contributions up front, while Jesus and Eddie Nketiah combined for just nine Premier League goals in the previous campaign.

Arsenal ‘Pleased’ with Summer Business

Still short of numbers up front

With Nketiah now gone to Crystal Palace, Arsenal are left with even fewer options up front, with Kai Havertz leading the line in the first three matches of the Premier League season and playing every single minute so far.

The Gunners’ lack of depth was a point of concern for Kilpatrick, who believes Arsenal have not done enough to close the gap on reigning champions Manchester City:

“I think they still look a little bit short of depth for me. I mean, obviously [Gabriel] Jesus is injured again. He gets a lot of injuries, that leaves them a little bit short of numbers up front, they've still got the same numbers they had last year in that area. “I think they'll be happy with the window, but I'm not convinced they've improved the squad enough to close the gap to City who, as we all know, are just a kind of seemingly unstoppable, winning machine. But I think overall Arsenal will be relatively pleased.”

Despite fans wanting an arrival up front, Arsenal decided to bolster other areas in the transfer window and welcomed two key arrivals in Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori.

David Raya was also brought in on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Brentford last season, while Raheem Sterling and Neto arrived on loan.

In addition, the Gunners raised funds effectively by offloading Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale, while the likes of Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira left on temporary deals.

Arsenal Summer Arrivals (2024) Player Age Position Previous Club Riccardo Calafiori 22 Centre-back Bologna Mikel Merino 28 Central midfielder Real Sociedad David Raya 28 Goalkeeper Brentford Raheem Sterling 29 Left-winger Chelsea Neto 35 Goalkeeper Bournemouth

Arsenal Remain Interested in Joan Garcia

After a summer move fell through

Arsenal remain interested in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia after missing out on signing the Spaniard in the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Gunners remain keen on the promising shot-stopper, despite welcoming Bournemouth’s Neto to serve as David Raya’s deputy for the 2024/25 season.

According to Romano, Arsenal’s appreciation for Garcia has not changed, and they could still consider a potential move for the Espanyol ace in 2025.

Last week, Arsenal’s bid in the region of £17m was deemed insufficient by Espanyol, who held out for his release clause, worth £25m.

