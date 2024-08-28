Key Takeaways Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates with both sides looking for a third straight win.

The Gunners beat Wolves and Aston Villa with Brighton downing Everton and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta's side favoured to come out with a third victory in a row.

Arsenal welcome Brighton to the Emirates in Saturday's early kick-off, as both teams battle it out to continue their 100% starts to the Premier League season. With the sides sitting pretty with two wins from two, the Gunners look to carry on their solid campaign foundations as they chase Manchester City for the title. Coming second two years on the trot, Mikel Arteta's side are hoping to take the trophy away from the Cityzens and lift it for the first time since 2004.

Brighton enter this fixture full of hope after their emphatic start to life under new manager Fabian Hurzeler. At just 31, the former St Pauli boss is the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history and has already made a positive impression on the south coast so far. Victories arrived against Everton and Manchester United, and now they are looking to make it three in a row. However, a trip to Arsenal is often seen as one of the trickiest tests in the league. Furthermore, with an arduous fixture list for Arteta's side, that sees clashes with Tottenham and Manchester City follow - there's a real onus on the Gunners getting three points in this one.

Arsenal vs. Brighton: Match Information When August 31st, 2024 Where Emirates Stadium Time 12:30 BST Location London, United Kingdom TV BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Outcome

Arsenal firm favourites to take the three points

The Gunners' league campaign got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at the Emirates. A trip to Aston Villa followed, and presented as a potential banana skin. However, they passed the test with a 2-0 win thanks to strikes from substitute Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey. Arsenal will be boosted by the potential debut involvement of new signing Mikel Merino, as well as Jurrien Timber's first start since his return from a lengthy injury at Villa Park.

Brighton's top-flight term got underway with wins over both Everton and Manchester United. The Toffees were ruthlessly tucked away 3-0 thanks to Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra. Welbeck was again involved against his old side, scoring the first, before Adingra assisted a late Joao Pedro winner after Amad Diallo equalised.

The only injury concerns Fabian Hurzeler has heading into this match-up, is the progress of new signing Matt O'Riley. He was forced off after just eight minutes into his debut following a grim challenge against Crawley Town in the Seagulls' midweek 4-0 EFL Cup trouncing of the League Two club.

While it's a given this clash will be an intriguing watch, Arsenal will have the home advantage and may prove the most powerful of Hurzeler's formative Brighton challenges so far. The odds reflect a slight edge on the Gunners' part.

Match Odds Arsenal Win 1/3 The Draw 17/4 Brighton Win 7/1

Over/Under

A show expected at the Emirates

As per Bet365, and going off the respective sides' recent performances, this game is expected to see more than 2.5 goals in the game. Arsenal's opening two games have seen them score four goals, propelled perhaps by a high-scoring pre-season that saw ten goals in five games. Brighton contribute to this mix too, of course. Actually bettering their Saturday afternoon hosts, Fabian Hurzeler's side have scored five goals in the opening two, while their pre-season saw 14 goals in five friendlies.

Goal Over/Under Over 2.5 Goals 8/15 Under 2.5 Goals 6/4

Goalscorers

Arsenal players take centre stage

Despite Brighton's solid start as a team unit, it is slightly surprising that only Joao Pedro features in this section. That said, it Bukayo Saka's goal and two assists in the opening two games have rightfully put him into the spotlight for this weekend's game. Gabriel Jesus' inclusion is quite perplexing, given his groin strain leaves his appearance on Saturday in the balance.

Kai Havertz is looking to continue a strong run of form and add to his goal and assist from the opening two. Gabriel Martinelli arrives as a player looking to get off the mark, while Brighton's Joao Pedro will be brimming with confidence after his late headed winner sunk Manchester United on the south coast.

Goalscorers Players First Scorer Anytime Scorer Bukayo Saka 9/2 11/8 Gabriel Jesus 9/2 11/8 Kai Havertz 5/1 8/5 Gabriel Martinelli 6/1 15/8 Joao Pedro 11/1 15/4

Prediction

Arsenal to keep Seagulls grounded

Both teams are looking to continue perfect starts to the Premier League season. However, many are backing the favourites Arsenal to win this game at home. They have been stellar at the Emirates, winning nine of the last 10 league fixtures they have played there - and with the tricky fixtures that are in the pipeline - a win against Brighton would be more than helpful. The Seagulls won't be a pushover by any stretch, but Hurzeler's side still remain a relatively unknown entity. The Gunners should prevail.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton

