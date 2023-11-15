Highlights Arsenal fans' disappointment in their team's recent performances has led to a flat atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Last season's excitement and optimism have faded after Arsenal's failure to win the Premier League title, and fans are waiting for a reason to get behind their team again.

Despite the dip in atmosphere, there is still hope for Arsenal to rekindle the electric atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium, especially if they continue to perform well in the Champions League.

Arsenal fans have had their bubble burst by their side's recent performances, which has led to poor atmospheres at the Emirates Stadium so far this season, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The north Londoners were praised for their electric atmospheres during last season's title run, but it appears Arsenal fans have not been able to recreate that this time around. That's with the addition of Champions League football too, with the Gunners having ended a close to 10-year hiatus from the competition.

But even that doesn't seem to have captured the imagination of the Arsenal fans just yet, with the Emirates Stadium on a whole having been flat for most of the season.

Arsenal atmosphere struggling to match last season's fever pitch

It was at one point the hottest ticket in town. As Arsenal's dream of winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004 looked to switch from fantasy to reality, the demand for Emirates Stadium tickets skyrocketed.

So much so, that tickets for the final game of the season were being sold for tens of thousands of pounds, months before the match was even due to take place. It's claimed some were even going for as much as £53,000 back in March time, such was the desire to be in the Emirates Stadium when Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy.

Of course, that eventuality didn't transpire, with Arsenal surrendering the healthy lead they had on top spot to Manchester City, who capitalised on the Gunners' late-season wobbles to waltz their way to a third Premier League title in a row.

Read More: The bizarre training ground injury that has kept Martin Odegaard out for Arsenal

Summer optimism renews Arsenal title hopes

A disappointing pill for Arsenal to swallow, but it didn't quell the optimism surrounding the club, with many believing they will regroup in the summertime and once again mount a title challenge this season. That was reflected in the club's summer transfer business, with the Arsenal hierarchy sanctioning a number of big-money moves.

Over £200 million was spent to bring the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and of course, the record British transfer, Declan RIce to the club, with those signings a statement of intent sent towards the rest of the league. While performances and results have been strong at times for Arsenal, it's fair to say they're yet to reach the heights they managed last season, with some dubbing that responsible for the Emirates Stadium's dodgy atmosphere.

Reacting to a viral social media post from an Arsenal fan, journalist Brown shared his thoughts as to why there may have been a dip in the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium. Pointing towards the crushing end to last season, which saw Arsenal lose out on the title by just five points, the reliable reporter believes Arsenal fans need to be given a reason to get behind their team again this time around:

“I think there was such excitement about Arsenal last season and they really captured the imagination with their run and being top for so long that I think it created a huge surge of emotion and maybe the bubble burst a little bit by the end of the campaign, because they fell away and all that expectation and excitement kind of drained out of the supporters. And now I think they're waiting to see signs that all of that can be renewed. I think it's just a bubble bursting really and I think the players and Mikel Arteta need to give them something to get excited about again.”

Read More: Aaron Ramsdale's eye-opening explanation as to why he gets involved with fans during games

Still time for Arsenal to rekindle Emirates Stadium atmosphere

With success will naturally come a higher demand for tickets and it's likely the same people who were contributing to the fever-pitch atmospheres at the Emirates Stadium last season have found it a tougher task to secure tickets this time around. And that's something which, with time, could easily return to the north London arena.

For the majority of last season, it felt like Arsenal were riding the crest of a wave, with their luck eventually running out when it mattered most. But while the atmosphere at their 60,000-capacity stadium might've taken a hit in the early part of the campaign, Arteta's side are still well-placed in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Barring a mini-disaster in their final two group matches, Champions League knockout football will be returning to the Emirates Stadium in the new year. While Arsenal also entered the final international break of the year just one point behind leaders Man City in third position.

If they remain there or there about heading into 2024, there is nothing to suggest the Emirates Stadium won't be back to its old best for the season run-in.