Arsenal could look to sign another forward as their last piece of business towards the end of the summer window at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners outfit have been busy during the current market as they look to improve their squad from last season.

Arsenal transfer news – Forward

With the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber taking priority in the early stages of the transfer window, Arsenal could look to move for a forward as the market nears its closure.

The Gunners could sign a backup for Bukayo Saka after the England international made 48 appearances last term due to a lack of appropriate cover.

Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar will be desperate to improve the squad depth of the north London outfit, with the side having to compete on both a domestic and Champions League front this season.

And with striker Folarin Balogun told to find a new club, Arsenal could find themselves short on attacking options if they don’t reimburse their forward line.

Jones believes adding another option to the squad in the front line could be the last piece of business that Arsenal will attempt to secure this summer.

What has Jones said about Arsenal?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They've always liked the idea of bringing in another creative outlet partly because Saka had to play so many games last season and because they've got even more fixtures potentially coming up this season with the Champions League.

“I think the one last piece of business Arsenal might have to do at the end of the window will be an extra forward.”

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

Arsenal have got their eye on several Saka like-for-like alternatives as they look to give their star man the required rest throughout next season.

According to 90min, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is an option for the Gunners, having appreciated the player for a long time, albeit suggestions that Aston Villa are interested in securing a move for the winger.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze is also appeals to Arsenal and Liverpool, who are keen to add to their forward line to keep their star men fresh heading into the upcoming season.

And out-of-contract Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be of interest, with Arteta’s outfit previously being credited with an interest in the 30-year-old Eagles star.

Therefore, Arsenal have several targets they could sign once their priority deals of the summer are through the door as they look to go one better and win the Premier League title next term.