Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will earn “effectively lower than gets reported” when he pens a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old’s new deal with Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to be announced by the Gunners imminently.

Arsenal contract news – Bukayo Saka

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal will make Saka one of their best-paid players, securing the academy product’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The same publication says there had been links with a move to Manchester City for the Gunners talent, but the wide man has reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a new deal in north London.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saka may “feel guilty” if he were to walk away from Arteta’s side now, having played a big role in the side’s presence at the top of the Premier League.

And Jacobs believes that “about a third” of the Arsenal star’s new deal could rise to £14m-£15m in incentives and bonuses.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Saka?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “What is interesting is the number Saka will earn is effectively lower than gets reported.

“About a third of the total package, which could rise to £14m-£15m, is in incentives and bonuses.

“I think it's the same with Marcus Rashford, Manchester United will want to keep him to a lower number.

“From Rashford’s point of view, as he said, it's not like he's being greedy and demanding sky-high figures.

“But the key thing in all this is the incentive, based on Champions League football.”

How has Saka performed for Arsenal?

Throughout his senior career with Arsenal, Saka has bagged 36 goals and laid on 39 assists for his teammates across his 170 outings, indicating that he is a regular source of output in an attacking sense.

The 26-cap England international has hit new levels this term, providing 22 goal contributions in 29 Premier League appearances, suggesting that he has been able to hit his stride after a few seasons under the tutelage of Arteta.

The 5 foot 10 star compares favourably to his positional peers on the continent, ranking in the top 13% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.51) over the last 365 days, as per FBref.

Therefore, Saka has done enough to justify a wage hike, and the Gunners faithful will be delighted to secure his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.