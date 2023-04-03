Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka would “probably feel guilty” if he left the Emirates Stadium at the time of writing, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has played a key role in firing Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal news – Bukayo Saka

According to reports, Saka will treble his wages to £200,000 per week when he puts pen to paper on a contract extension which will see him tied to Arsenal until the summer of 2028.

Speaking to the media before the Gunners’ 4-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend, Arteta said that the academy product must learn to deal with expectations, having been praised for his showings this term.

“He’s going to have to deal with expectations of the media, with attention on the pitch,” When you want to fulfil a role like the one he has at the moment, you need to be capable of doing that. So don’t read too much, don’t listen too much, just focus on what you have to do every day. That’s it,” said Arteta (via The Guardian).

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Saka looks like “the happiest man in the world” at the Emirates Stadium at this current time.

And the journalist believes that the wide man will have the hunger to “go again” next season, even if Arsenal don’t win the Premier League this campaign.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Saka?

When speaking about Saka’s Arsenal future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he might just have that hunger and him to go again for another season at Arsenal, even if they come up short in this title race.

“It must be amazing to be part of this season. If you were him, you’d probably feel guilty to walk away from that at this stage.

“Everything they do suits him down to a tee. He’s the only irreplaceable player in that team, and I don't think he wants to be replaced at the moment.”

How has Saka performed for Arsenal this season?

Saka has enjoyed a stunning season at the Emirates, after scoring 12 goals whilst providing ten assists in 29 Premier League appearances, as Arsenal sit eight points clear at the top of the league.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.45 for his displays in the top flight this term ranks him as the second-best-performing player in Arteta’s squad this season, indicating how important he is to the north London outfit’s chances of success.

With the penning of a new contract imminent, Saka’s long-term future is sure to lie with Arsenal, with the winger hoping to play an integral part in the club’s first league title since 2004.

Therefore, Gunners fans can relax as they look towards an exciting future with Saka at the forefront of this talented young team.