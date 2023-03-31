Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka looks like “the happiest man in the world” at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old winger looks set to sign a new £200,000 per-week deal with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners outfit.

Arsenal news – Bukayo Saka

Saka is enjoying an exceptional campaign at the Emirates Stadium as the wide man looks to fire the Gunners to their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 season.

The London-born star has been one of Arteta’s key players in the side’s success, though the Spanish head coach believes there is still room to improve when speaking to Sky Sports about the talent.

"First of all, I think you have to recognise what he's been doing. The consistency he's shown at his age and at this level is something rare to see. He's taken it with normality,” said Arteta.

"If you ask me if he has room for improvement, I would say: 'Yes - a lot.' He's never satisfied, he always wants more and he can still do a lot of things better and more efficiently.”

And Jones believes that Arsenal are “desperate not to lose” Saka, with the academy product quickly growing into one of the highest-rated talents in world football.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Saka?

When speaking about Saka’s satisfaction at Arsenal, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He looks like the happiest man in the world at the moment.

“He is top of the league and is in contention to be the Young Footballer of the Year. He’s an England starter and a national icon.

“Arsenal are on to a good thing here, and they’re desperate not to lose him.”

How has Saka performed for Arsenal this season?

Saka has played an integral role in Arsenal’s journey to the top of the league this season and will hope he and the rest of the squad can see the job through to secure a league title at the end of the campaign.

The 26-cap England international has hit the back of the net 12 times whilst providing ten assists for his teammates in 28 Premier League appearances this term, suggesting that he is a vital source of productivity in front of goal.

It’s no surprise the attack-minded star has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.50 for his displays in the top flight this season, ranking him as the best-performing player in Arteta’s squad, showing how important he is to the side’s chances of success.

Therefore, Arsenal fans will hope that Saka’s long-term career lies at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners look to what they hope will be a trophy-laden future.