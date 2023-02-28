Arsenal have doing all they can to tie down winger Bukayo Saka to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal now 'doing everything' to reach agreement with £96m star at the Emirates

Arsenal are “doing everything they can” to tie down winger Bukayo Saka to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Gunners star has just under 18 months remaining on his current deal with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal contract news – Bukayo Saka

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Saka has always had the intention of staying at Arsenal for the long-term future due to the fact the player “loves” the club, project and coach.

It will therefore come as no surprise that the same journalist claims that a new deal between both parties was agreed one week ago and will be signed and finalised when details on the final documents are sorted.

Jones has previously told GiveMeSport that Arsenal were confident of keeping Saka at the Emirates Stadium, but that the “vultures will be circling” if there is any sign of discontent or a disagreement at the north London outfit.

And the journalist now believes that we can start putting the 21-year-old, who is valued at £96m by CIES, into a bracket with some of the great players that the club have had over the years, with the Premier League giants putting all their effort into securing an extension to the winger’s current deal.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Saka?

Jones told GiveMeSport: “I think you could start to put him into a bracket with some of those great players that Arsenal have had.

“That's exactly why they need to be tying down a player like this, and they're doing everything they can to make it happen.”

How has Saka performed this season?

Saka – who has previously been dubbed as “world-class” by The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton – has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season and is a big reason why the Gunners sit top of the Premier League table at the time of writing.

The 24-cap England international has made 24 Premier League appearances for Arteta’s side this campaign, hitting the back of the net nine times whilst providing eight assists, showing that he is a regular producer of goals for the north London outfit.

Unsurprisingly, the £70,000 per-week earner has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 7.43 for his displays in the top flight this term, ranking him as the second-best-performing player to have played in over 1,000 minutes of action in the squad, indicating his importance to this Arsenal side.

The 5 foot 10 star compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 6% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes received (13.00), the top 10% for touches in the opposition penalty area (6.19) and the top 14% for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.41) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it’s understandable why Arsenal have been desperate to secure Saka’s long-term future at the Emirates Stadium, but it now looks as if a positive outcome is set to be reached imminently.

