Highlights Arsenal's academy is currently producing a golden generation of talented players, with Cozier-Duberry being the next big thing to watch out for.

Cozier-Duberry is a left-footed right-winger with speed, directness, and end product, similar to Bukayo Saka.

Although there is competition for a first-team spot, Cozier-Duberry is highly regarded by the Arsenal coaching staff and could see some cup run-outs this season.

Arsenal are in the midst of a golden generation when it comes to their academy products, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah all making a name for themselves in the Premier League over the past few years. But as is always the case, attentions at Hale End will already be turning towards who could be the next teenage sensation to come through, and in Amario Cozier-Duberry, Arsenal may already have the next big thing.

A slight and quick left-footed right-winger - sound familiar? - Cozier-Duberry has been in sparkling form for the club's youth sides, and has emerged into one of the biggest hopes at Hale End right now. His combination of speed, directness and end product have already earmarked him as potentially the next Saka at the Emirates. In fact, speaking to GIVEMESPORT previously, Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak indicated that he could see Cozier-Duberry following in the path of the Arsenal sensation.

He's a similar player in the sense that he's left-footed, can drift central, and can play a creative midfield role. Much like Saka did when he first broke into the team. He started off at left-back, now as a right-winger and who knows, Cozier-Duberry is definitely someone who could do that.

Despite only turning 18 in May, Cozier-Duberry was already playing for the club's U21s side last season, featuring regularly at Premier League 2 level and showing exactly what he could do against players older than him. In 22 games in the competition, the young starlet bagged five goals and provided four assists, while he arguably saved his best performances for the FA Youth Cup.

Playing under U18s manager Jack Wilshere, the teenager scored five goals and set up another three as Arsenal's youngsters made their way to the final for the first time since their own head coach did during his playing days, and it was no surprise that he left a lasting impression on the staff. Wilshere himself has spoken about the kind of exciting talent, Cozier-Duberry possesses, saying: "In some moments he's unplayable. You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you've got individuals like that you've got a chance."

That ability to take players on and youthful fearlessness is what makes Cozier-Duberry stand out from the rest, and the Gunners will be hoping he can keep that same energy when he makes the step-up to the first-team. Given that Arteta has managed the progression and development of the likes of Saka and Gabriel Martinelli well, you would imagine that the Gunners boss will already have a plan in mind for how he wants to expose Cozier-Duberry to first-team football. The north London side's involvement in the Champions League this season instead of the Europa League where Arteta may have considered resting some of his key first-team players also makes it more difficult to see how the teenager might get consistent minutes, but the Carabao Cup is certainly one competition where you fancy he might get a run out.

Team Games played Goals Assists Arsenal U18 31 10 8 Arsenal U21 32 8 5 England U16 1 1 0 England U17 8 2 3 England U18 3 1 0 England U19 5 2 0

Cozier-Duberry will of course face significant competition not even just for a starting spot at Arsenal, but even for a place in the bench, with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira all vying for a place in the team and capable of playing out wide. Journalist Dean Jones did reveal to GIVEMESPORT last season however, that behind-the-scenes, the exciting starlet is very well thought of by the Arsenal coaching staff, and that he could be set for more of a run-out in the first team sooner rather than later.

I'm told Arteta really rates him. He's pretty much guaranteed a few cup run outs next season, at the very least. And if that goes well, I think he could end up being the next teen sensation that actually makes an impact on the first team.

Some players have proven - like Saka in particular - that a loan move away isn't perhaps the most ideal next step to take in development, and you would imagine that given Cozier-Duberry's slighter frame and still growing physicality, that something like the Championship may just stunt his progress. However, giving him some first-team minutes away from the spotlight and demands of having to perform week-in and week-out may just give him the kind of freedom needed to really settle into his surroundings. In that sense, the teenager already has a significant advantage over someone like Saka, with the latter coming into a poor Arsenal team under Unai Emery and almost immediately being relied upon to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

The current Arsenal side are in a much better groove, with confidence flowing through the veins and an atmosphere one of excitement and competition rather than despair and general apathy. It makes it much easier for young players to come in and hit the ground running and not having to worry about producing instantly, which can often lead to a very difficult environment to succeed in. Arteta has built a culture at the Emirates which lends itself to constant improvement, and Cozier-Duberry would be the latest player to benefit from that. And it's not just Arteta who has been left impressed by the kind of talent he has, with Arsenal's U21 head coach, Mehmet Ali, also speaking approvingly of just how exciting he is.

Amario came into the system really late. He didn’t sign for Arsenal until he was an under-15, so he was playing grassroots football for a long time. I see him as a late developer. Even though we’re pushing him in under-21s football, he’s had a great games programme of playing under-18s and being around the first team. He’s a super talent. His super-strengths are his ball-carrying and ability to take people on. He’s an exciting footballer, but (has) loads to learn.

Nothing beats the feeling of 'one of your own' going on to become a genuine superstar. Arsenal fans have already witnessed that first-hand with Saka, and now they will be hoping they can see the same again and have lightning strike twice with Cozier-Duberry too. If the 18-year-old fulfils his potential, then the Gunners could be set up for the next decade to come.