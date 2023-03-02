Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka is at the 'very top of his game' and has an 'extremely high' ceiling at the Emirates, journalist Dean Jones informed GMS.

Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka is at the 'very top of his game' and has an 'extremely high' ceiling at the Emirates, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been a key component of the Gunners' endeavours in the Premier League this campaign due to his stellar performances.

Lately, The Guardian have reported that Arsenal reached a 'verbal agreement' with Saka to extend his contract in North London until 2028, with a deal set to be officially ratified imminently, and suggestions from The Times that he could earn £200k-a-week.

His previous terms were set to run until 2024, though the England international always intended to prolong his stay at the Emirates and is central to Arteta's long-term plan at the club.

There were nerves from those higher up at Arsenal over being able to secure Saka's services for the foreseeable future; however, they have turned into relaxation as both parties look to have shaken hands on an agreement.

Now, the Gunners are said to have turned their focus to agreeing new contracts for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and central defender William Saliba, which would give them some additional security over the future of some of their brightest stars.

What has Dean Jones said about Bukayo Saka?

Journalist Jones believes that Saka could get into any team in the Premier League or Champions League based on his current form at Arsenal.

Jones told GMS: "I mean, he's one of the best players in the league. He would get into any team in the Premier League and that's everything you need to know about him, and beyond that, he would get into almost any team in the Champions League as well to be honest. So this is a player playing at the very top of his game and he's still got more improving and learning to do so, you know, the ceiling here for him is extremely high."

What are Bukayo Saka's stats this season?

Saka has been in a rich vein of form for Arsenal in 2022/23, registering ten goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

His creativity goes under the radar upon assessment, with WhoScored noting that the 21-year-old has performed an average of 2.2 key passes per match in the Premier League this term.

At the Emirates, there is an argument to say that Saka is the most important player on the books at Arsenal and tying him down to a new deal will be vital to their chances of challenging for regular silverware over the coming years.

For now, both Saka and Arsenal will turn their attentions to Wednesday night, where they face relegation battlers Everton in another massive league clash.