Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has an “unbelievable ability” similar to Robert Pires at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners star has been a huge part of Mikel Arteta’s side’s challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal news – Bukayo Saka

Saka’s call-up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate is now just a matter of formality, given the 21-year-old’s form this season, demonstrating that he is performing at the level of a top Premier League winger.

The Hale End academy product went into the international break having been the star of the show in the Gunners’ 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace last Sunday, after scoring two goals whilst assisting another.

In doing so, Saka became the first Arsenal player to reach both 10+ goals and assists in the Premier League since Alexis Sanchez during the 2016/17 campaign.

Football.London reporter Kaya Kaynak has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the wide man is close to agreeing on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, in a deal which could see his salary rise to £200,000 per week.

And Jones believes Saka’s ability to “turn a game in a second” is comparable to former Gunners hero Pires.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Saka?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Saka has the rawness and unbelievable ability. The way he can turn a game in a second, [Robert] Pires had all of that too. He's cool under pressure like Pires was. I do think you can make comparisons there.”

How has Saka performed for Arsenal this season?

It has been an extraordinary season for Saka, whose performances could go a long way to securing Arsenal’s first league title since 2004 come the end of the season.

The 25-cap England international has bagged 12 goals and provided ten assists in 28 Premier League appearances this term, indicating that his consistent goal output could be vital in the Gunners’ Premier League challenge.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.50 for his displays in the top flight ranks him as the best-performing player in Arteta’s squad, showing just how important he is to the Gunners’ title push.

And the 5 foot 10 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 13% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries (4.44) and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (4.81) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Arsenal fans will feel those comparisons to Pires are justified but will be compounded if Saka can lead the Emirates Stadium outfit to their first league title in almost 20 years.