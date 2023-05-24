Arsenal could end up spending £200m on up to four players this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are being linked with several top-class footballers ahead of their return to the Champions League next season, including West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Arsenal transfer news

Fabrizio Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make an approach for Rice next month.

He's not the only midfielder who the Gunners are targeting, though. According to Football Insider, they're also interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo and are ahead of rivals Chelsea in the race for his signature.

With the Blues failing to qualify for the Champions League, Arsenal may have an advantage over them in the upcoming transfer window.

The fact that they were able to compete for the Premier League title this season may also appeal to their summer targets.

What has Dean Jones said about Arsenal?

Jones now wouldn't be shocked to see Arsenal go out and spend £200m on players.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It wouldn't surprise me at all if Arsenal were looking at buying £200m worth of talent when we get to the summer. If we consider that Declan Rice on his own is going to be knocking on the door of £100m and then you're looking to add two or three other top names alongside that, you're easily going to be getting towards £200m."

Do Arsenal need to spend £200m this summer?

Arsenal did extremely well in this year's title race but, in the end, the quality of Manchester City's squad was too much.

The Citizens have had a bench consisting of the likes of Julián Álvarez and Phil Foden, who probably wouldn't be substitutes anywhere else. With that in mind, then, Mikel Arteta has to improve his roster if he wants to go that one step further next season.

It means Arsenal are going to have to sign players such as Rice, Caicedo and Mason Mount.

According to The Athletic, the north London club are pursuing the Chelsea attacking midfielder as well, though they face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Whether £200m will be enough to get all three of those Premier League stars remains to be seen. But that's the kind of quality Arsenal need to be acquiring this summer if they want to win the title and do well in Europe next term.