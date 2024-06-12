Highlights After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal could turn attentions to Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Gunners are also eyeing midfield additions with Martin Zubimendi and Joao Neves being considered.

Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale are on the list of possible outgoings from the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are calm after missing out on Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, who has decided to extend his RB Leipzig contract by one year, keeping him at the club until 2029. Remaining at Leipzig was always a realistic possibility, so the news came as no real surprise to Arsenal.

They made a strong proposal – one they felt Sesko would have agreed to ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United had he chosen to leave. But Edu always knew Sesko was in no rush to go anywhere despite weeks of hype surrounding his future. Sesko scored 18 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last campaign and believes another season there is best for his development. Plus, there’s a gentleman’s agreement still allowing him to leave next summer, even though his new deal lacks any formal release clause.

Related Benjamin Sesko's Reason For Turning Down Arsenal Revealed The player will shortly announce his new contract extension with RB Leipzig.

Gunners set Sights on Gyokeres and Zirkzee

Sporting and Bologna stars seen as alternatives to Slovenian forward

Arsenal have several other striker options in mind, including Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres - whom The Mirror have claimed could cost £68.5m and has been described as a "game-changer" by Statman Dave on X - Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The latter is very much in the Olivier Giroud mold. Milan are pushing to secure his signature, and remain front-runners, but if anything falls through, Arsenal could be one to watch.

Arsenal still want to strengthen in midfield as well. They are looking for an addition to complement Declan Rice. Rice can be utilised as a No.6 or No.8 – and how Arsenal define him, at least on paper, will dictate the type of profile they move for. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi remains a possibility. The challenge is convincing Zubimendi to leave Sociedad. The 25-year-old has a €60m release clause, but is very settled on and off the field.

Related Arsenal Want 'World-Class' Zubimendi to Replace Partey Arsenal are set to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Arsenal have not yet made a concrete move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz – another historical target. Juventus are currently working on a potential deal, but they can’t simply fund a straight-cash transfer. Weston McKennie could be offered as part of a cash-plus-player swap.

Arsenal also appreciate Benfica’s Joao Neves and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães. They have no plans to trigger Guimaraes’ £100m release clause, though, and will only give more serious thought to him should his price drop. Manchester City remain the club to watch for Guimaraes’, but they are also now unwilling to trigger his clause. If they decide to advance things, City are instead hoping to capitalise on Newcastle’s need to bring in funds and get a deal done for around £80m. Newcastle will do all they can to keep hold of Guimaraes, but it’s clear they need some outgoings this summer.

Bruno Guimaraes 2023-24 Stats Appearances 50 Goals 7 Assists 10 Shot Creating Actions Per 90 3.81 Progressive Passes Per 90 7.34 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.85

Arsenal ideally want to bring in a young and versatile left-back as well. The appeal of a player like Jorrel Hato – who is now expected to stay at Ajax – is that he can play in that position as well as centre-back. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been discussed by Arsenal, although more serious interest to date has come from Chelsea and Manchester United. Bournemouth don’t want to sell the Hungarian, who they value at around £35m.

Nketiah and Ramsdale Likely Outgoings at Arsenal

The Gunners are looking to raise money for a busy summer

Arsenal are also planning for some high-profile outgoings. Eddie Nketiah could make way if a new striker comes in. Nketiah is still on Crystal Palace's radar with Arsenal expecting £30-35m. That number will only rise if the market becomes inflated as a flurry of strikers move. Arsenal will no doubt be looking at what someone like Armando Broja – valued by Chelsea at £35m – goes for. They are well-protected to command a healthy fee because Nketiah is contracted until 2027.

There is no guarantee Thomas Partey leaves. He could simply see out the final year of his contract. Partey has had historical Saudi interest. Newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah, who are also trying to sign ex-Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, are understood to be interested if Partey changes his mind on a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is another name expected to depart as he seeks a No.1 spot elsewhere. Despite links with Newcastle, Eddie Howe’s side are currently focused on securing James Trafford from Burnley. Newcastle are optimistic of agreeing a fee close to £20m in the coming days. The clubs are not too far apart in valuation, but Newcastle’s latest bid is more add-on heavy than Burnley would like.

Ramsdale is open to moving abroad for the right offer. A transfer may take some time, especially given he is now focused on the Euros with England. Arsenal are very understanding of Ramsdale’s situation. They view him as a model professional and of huge value to the squad, both on and off the field, but they will reluctantly let him exit if the right offer arrives, knowing his priority is to be a starting goalkeeper.

Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes in 2023-24 compared to David Raya Aaron Ramsdale David Raya Save Percentage 64.3 68.1 Clean Sheet Percentage 33.3 50.0 Shots On Target Against 2.33 2.16 Saves 1.50 1.41 Goals Against 0.83 0.75 Statistics Correct as of 12/06/24

As it stands, Chelsea are not expected to bid for Ramsdale, despite repeated links. Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, and new head coach Enzo Maresca, want to assess Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic and understand who is best suited to Maresca’s system, in which a composed, ball-playing keeper is absolutely essential.

Related 5 Aaron Ramsdale Replacements After Arsenal Linked With Shock Move for Ex-Player Mikel Arteta must find a new goalkeeper this summer, but will he go with youth or experience, competition or backup?

Chelsea have looked at Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen and discussed Trafford, but Ramsdale is not currently a name Chelsea are fixated on. It's a long window, but for now Chelsea want to focus on other positions and give their existing goalkeepers the chance to impress. Perhaps in January Arsenal felt there would be a quite high volume of summer interest in Ramsdale, but the window is likely to open with his future no clearer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore