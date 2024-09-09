Worrying footage has emerged of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard being helped off the pitch by members of the Norway backroom staff just days before the north London derby against Tottenham. Odegaard was named in the starting XI for his country's Nations League tie against Austria on Monday night.

With the scores locked at 1-1 thanks to goals from Felix Morn Hyre and Marcel Sabitzer, the former Real Madrid playmaker was seen twisting his ankle in a seemingly innocuous incident. After receiving some treatment on the pitch, the 25-year-old was seen hobbling off while being supported by physios.

Odegaard Limps Off For Norway

The midfielder was expected to start against Tottenham this weekend

Odegaard's injury occurred in strange circumstances, as he was attempting to shield the ball from Austrian striker Christoph Baumgartner. As the two tussled to come away with possession, the midfielder appeared to land awkwardly, twisting his ankle in the process. His international teammate, Erling Haaland, who would later put the the Lions ahead, was one of the first on the scene and seemed to look concerned for his fallen compatriot.

The blow comes at a worrying time for Gunners fans, whose season could be defined by their next three fixtures. Following the international break, Mikel Arteta's side face three tough ties away from home, starting with the North London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard has won five out of his seven games against Tottenham, losing just once.

They will then travel to Italy to meet Europa League winners Atalanta on Thursday to kick off their Champions League campaign, before taking on Manchester City at the Etihad in an early clash between the two favourites for the Premier League title.

Arsenal's Injury Crisis Ahead of NLD

Riccardo Calafiori was also injured on international duty

While it is not yet been confirmed whether or not Odegaard will miss Sunday's derby, the fact that he was unable to walk off the pitch without support does not bode well for him. The 25-year-old is just the latest casualty that Mikel Arteta will have to take into consideration before the trip across town.

Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori also sustained an injury while on international duty, and returned to the club's training facilities early as a precaution after suffering what was described as a 'freak injury.'

The duo could be set to join Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Merino on the sidelines. Merino is said to be out for a number of weeks after colliding with teammate Gabriel Magalhaes just days after joining the club. Meanwhile, striker Jesus has been missing with a groin injury.