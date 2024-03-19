Highlights Cedric Soares will be leaving Arsenal on a free transfer this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have decided not to renew the Portuguese's contract following limited minutes.

Arsenal won't need to find a replacement for Cedric due to number of options Mikel Arteta has at right-back.

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is out of contract at the end of the season, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that he will be leaving the club on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Cedric has predominantly been forced to get used to being a squad player for the Gunners. Heading into the current campaign, Mikel Arteta had Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, and Ben White to choose from as his first-choice right-back, and even with injuries to some of the aforementioned trio, Cedric has struggled to get a look in.

Cedric Will Leave Arsenal This Summer

Fabrizio Romano Confirms a Decision Has Been Made

Cedric's £75k-a-week contract is due to expire in the summer, leaving Arsenal with a decision to make. Italian journalist Romano has now confirmed that the Gunners have opted to allow the Portuguese defender to depart, with many clubs in Europe now monitoring him ahead of a potential move.

Romano adds that Cedric remains fully committed to the north London outfit for the rest of the season, but it's been decided that he won't be offered a new contract and will be free to join another club during the transfer window.

Cedric Soares - season-by-season Arsenal Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2019-20 5 1 0 0 2020-21 10 0 1 1 2021-22 21 1 1 3 2022-23 2 0 0 0 2023-24 3 0 0 0 Total 41 2 2 4 Correct as of 19/03/2024

For Arteta, it wouldn't have made a lot of sense for him to keep Cedric around heading into the 2024/2025 campaign. With three players likely ahead of him in the pecking order, his wages could be better spent elsewhere. A report from journalist Graeme Bailey confirmed during the January transfer window that Arsenal were pushing to try and offload Cedric, but a move failed to come to fruition.

With the transfer market reopening in a few months, the north London outfit shouldn't need to find a replacement for Cedric due to the number of options Arteta has at his disposal in the right-back position, so shaking hands and allowing the experienced defender to head through the exit door would appear to be the right solution.

Aaron Ramsdale Could Also Leave Arsenal

It's been a difficult campaign for Aaron Ramsdale who has spent the majority of the season watching on from the bench after Arteta and his recruitment team opted to bring in David Raya on loan from Brentford. The England international has barely featured for the north London club, which could hamper his chances of knocking Jordan Pickford off his perch in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale may have played his last game for Arsenal as he can easily see Raya playing every single game between now and the end of the campaign, with a departure looking likely for Arsenal's backup goalkeeper.

