Highlights An Arsenal duo could struggle to make an impact on the side and suffer from the "Rob Holding effect" this season.

The Gunners couldn't sell the combined £130,000 per-week earners during the summer transfer window.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has included both players in his Champions League squad.

Arsenal duo Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny could endure the “Rob Holding effect” if they remain at the Emirates Stadium this season, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on their standing in the squad.

Mikel Arteta has a jam-packed Gunners squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League this season.

Arsenal news – Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny

After remaining at Arsenal beyond the closure of the Premier League’s summer transfer window, Soares is determined to make a name for himself at the Emirates this season. The 32-year-old has been handed a lifeline in his Gunners career, having registered in the club’s Champions League squad following a potentially season-ending injury for new signing Jurrien Timber.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently hinted to GIVEMESPORT that the experienced defender could be reintegrated into Arteta's side this season.

Soares hasn’t made a matchday squad for Arsenal this season but could find his situation changing when the club balances Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup action alongside Premier League football this term. Speaking to DAZN Portugal (via the Evening Standard), the right-back expressed his determination to fight for his place back in the squad:

“We're very supportive of each other. We're a family, even when we're not playing. Everyone wants to play, and I also always really want to play. That's what makes me competitive in football. It's what gets me to training every day with that determination, but also to realise that we have to contribute, even if we’re not in the squad sometimes. That is the aspect I think I developed a lot at Arsenal. Sometimes, you must work for the group and not focus so much on yourself individually.”

Elneny has also made Arteta’s 25-man Champions League squad and offers cover for Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira. The 31-year-old hasn’t featured for Arsenal since January’s FA Cup third-round victory at Oxford United.

Cedric Soares vs Mohamed Elneny - Premier League 2022/23 Soares Elneny Matches played 8 2 Starts 2 1 Minuets played 227 133 Tackles won 5 1 Dribblers tackled 3 1 Blocks 4 0 All stats according to FBref

What has Jones said about Soares and Elneny’s chances at Arsenal?

Jones believes that it’s “unlikely” Soares and Elneny will influence how Arsenal’s season concludes but feels they could suffer the same effects as Rob Holding did last term when the centre-back struggled to adapt to a team with such high quality. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I find it highly unlikely that these two guys will heavily influence how Arsenal’s season will go. They could be used as emergency players that come into the team. But I think your fear with either of these guys would be that they have the Rob Holding effect if they come into the team. You hope as an Arsenal fan or even as somebody running the squad that you don't have to use these players because they're just not up to the standard that the rest of the squad is. Everything has been elevated, and these guys don't quite fit in. That’s slightly harsh, and Elneny could figure a little bit more. But ultimately, they've moved beyond these players. You saw with Holding last season when he was thrown into the deep end and had to compete, suddenly, at the very top level, out of the blue, he found it very difficult. The problem is, if they throw these guys into the team at any point, it might be similar.”

Read More: Arteta could be about to recieve 'good news' about a £30m star at the Emirates

Could Soares or Elneny be sold this month?

With the Turkish transfer window open until Friday, Soares and Elneny could find themselves on their way out of Arsenal if a suitable offer arrives in the next few days. Soares spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham under Marco Silva, hinting that his days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered if he hasn’t convinced Arteta.

The Portuguese full-back has to compete with Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko for a place in the Spanish head coach’s starting XI. Meanwhile, Elneny has already spent time in Turkiye, having been unable to nail down a regular starting place at Arsenal for several years.

The 90-cap Egypt international spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Istanbul giants Besiktas, where he became a regular feature. The Mahalla born-star made 36 appearances for the Super Lig outfit, hitting the back of the net once and registering four assists from a defensive midfield position.

However, with Timber injured for most of the season and the Gunners needing cover in midfield, it’s unlikely that Soares and Elneny will depart this week, with the combined £130,000 per-week earners having roles to play in Arteta’s squad.