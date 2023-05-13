Arsenal will play Champions League football again next season, but they could be handed a nightmare draw in the group stage.

The Gunners last appeared in Europe's elite competition in the 2016/17 campaign. But they will be rubbing shoulders against the best clubs on the continent once again after a superb Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently one point behind Manchester City with just three matches left to play. However, Pep Guardiola's men have a game in hand and are heavy favourites to win the title for a third consecutive season.

If that is the case, the north London side will have to prepare themselves for an extremely tough Champions League group.

Why Arsenal could be given nightmare Champions League draw

Why?

Well, let us explain.

As per UEFA.com, "The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2022/23 continental titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings."

So, if Arsenal don't win the Premier League this season they won't be in Pot 1.

But there's a chance they won't be in Pot 2, either.

With Arsenal not being in European competitions last season and crashing out of the last-16 of the Europa League against Sporting this season, their coefficients have taken a knock.

They're currently ranked 23rd in the table.

That's below Man City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona, AS Roma, Internazionale, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Villarreal, Napoli, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt.

If enough of those sides qualify for the Champions League next season, Arsenal will drop into Pot 3.

Who could Arsenal face in Champions League draw?

Who would Arsenal face if that's the case?

Well, it could mean having both Bayern Munich AND Real Madrid in their group.

Bayern look likely to win Bundesliga again - although Borussia Dortmund aren't far behind. Meanwhile, Real won't be winning La Liga this season and, if they don't win another Champions League, they will be in Pot 2.

Teams in Pot 4 are harder to predict, but it could potentially include: Real Sociedad, Union Berlin, Galatasaray, BSC Young Boys and FC Copenhagen.

So Arsenal's potential Champions League group could be:

Bayern Munich (Pot 1)

Real Madrid (Pot 2)

Arsenal (Pot 3)

Galatasaray (Pot 4)

Ouch.

One way to avoid that would be to win the Premier League and automatically go straight into Pot 1...