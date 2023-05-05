Arsenal's chances of signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté this summer are "pretty slim", transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Speculation has emerged about the 31-year-old moving to the Emirates, but Jones can't see him joining the Blues' London rivals.

Arsenal transfer news — N'Golo Kanté

According to one report from Spain, Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Kanté to Arsenal and the Gunners have already made him a proposal.

Chelsea would be powerless to stop the Frenchman from moving across London because his contract expires at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider, however, claims that Kanté's preference is to remain at Stamford Bridge, while Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that both the player and his club are still committed to each other.

But with no new contract sorted out yet, doubts over his future at Chelsea will remain.

What has Dean Jones said about N'Golo Kanté and Arsenal?

For now, Jones thinks Kanté moving to Arsenal this summer is unlikely.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Kanté, I can't see him being desperate to get out and go and look for a move to one of their rivals. He's not really that sort of character. So, at the moment, I'd say that that's looking pretty slim unless things change on the transfer front for them."

What have Arsenal legends said about N'Golo Kanté?

If Kanté did end up joining Arsenal, he'd probably be a welcome addition.

Praising his compatriot on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel FIVE a couple of years ago, Thierry Henry said: "He reads the game to be able to intercept the ball without fouling or tackling most of the time. He arrives at the same time as the ball, sometimes earlier.

"The amount of times he turns a counter-attack for his opponent to a counter-attack for his team… You are building and suddenly he gets the ball and you’re in trouble. So many times!"

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is also a huge fan of the France international, who cost Chelsea £30m when he joined from Leicester City back in 2016, as reported by BBC Sport.

"He is one of the most influential midfielders I've seen play football. He constantly makes simple decisions and never overcomplicates it," Wenger told beIN SPORTS during the 2018 World Cup.

All things considered, then, it's not hard to see why Arsenal and Arteta would be interested in signing Kanté.