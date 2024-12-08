According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are one of a number of clubs eyeing a move for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian forward has been the subject of interest from both Man United and Arsenal, who have both reportedly held talks with the striker's entourage. David, who is in the final year of his contract at Lille, it said to be keen on a move to England's top flight, and Arsenal could present him with that opportunity.

The 24-year-old striker is seeking a new challenge after spending four years with Lille, and a move to England is top of his wish list. The former Gent man has been on fire so far this season, with 11 goals in 14 games, which has put teams on red alert. Arsenal are one of the teams who hold a strong interest, but it is Inter Milan who lead the race at the moment. Inter are desperate for a player of David's profile, but if Arsenal were to step up their interest they may have a battle on their hands to win the race for the striker.

If any club were to acquire David's services in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer, it would represent incredible business.

Why Arsenal Want David

The Gunners want reinforcements up front.

Sat six points behind Liverpool, having played a game more, Arsenal are keen to add some firepower to their forward line to reduce the gap at the top of the table.

With Kai Havertz in poor form, and offering very little in general play, the Gunners are interested in a move for Jonathan David, who has been described as 'one of the best strikers in the world'. A lethal striker, who is an almost guaranteed source of goals, Arsenal will be hoping to add some extra threat up front. Whether they make a move in January or the summer, Jonathan David could be the man to take Arsenal to the next level. After years of chasing and not winning the title, a move for David could turn their frustration into success.

Despite the great interest in David, Arsenal could be confident that they can acquire the Canadian's services, should they make a serious offer for him.